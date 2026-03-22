‘We are also seeing it with Nigeria vs DR Congo’ - Ekong questions FIFA and CAF’s football governance

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has voiced strong criticism of recent decisions by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), arguing they raise significant questions about the governance of the sport on the continent.

The first issue stems from Nigeria's complaint that DR Congo fielded improperly registered European-born players, citing that the country's laws do not permit dual nationality for football eligibility.

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However, FIFA dismissed the protest on procedural grounds, stating that Nigeria failed to submit the complaint within the required timeframe and did not pay the necessary fee. The NFF has since vowed to appeal the ruling.

In a separate and equally contentious decision, the CAF Appeal Board overturned the result of the 2025 AFCON final, stripping Senegal of their victory and handing the championship to Morocco.

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What Ekong said

Ex-Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong expressed his dismay at the administrative rulings, suggesting they undermine the integrity of on-field results.

"African football seems to be the only place where you can play extra time in the courts, and it happens too often," he told The Athletic.

Troost Ekong || Imago

"Serious questions need to be asked about changing the outcomes of games in this manner. We are also seeing it with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo over World Cup 2026 qualification."

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"Maybe there needs to be more rigorous checks at the start of the tournament about whether players have the right documentation to play and if the referees are capable of making the right decisions," he urged.

"We need to give them the power to do that, regardless of whether it is the opening game or the final. This might seem basic, but it needs to be reiterated to give the players confidence again."

Troost Ekong || IG

Troost-Ekong concluded by advocating for greater involvement of former players and experienced football figures in CAF's decision-making processes to bridge the gap between administration and the realities of the game.

"Going forward, we need former players and people who have been a part of the most celebrated moments of African football to be involved with CAF and guide them on what can be improved," he said.

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