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Clash of Ex-Super Eagles captains as Troost-Ekong disagrees with Mikel over Arsenal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:33 - 22 March 2026
Troost Ekong || Imago
Troost Ekong || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles legend William Troost-Ekong has gone against ex-captain John Mikel Obi
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A heated debate has erupted between two former Super Eagles captains over Arsenal’s style of play this season.

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While one praises the Gunners’ efficiency, the other has strongly criticised their approach despite their dominance at the top of the table.

Troost-Ekong backs Arsenal’s set-piece dominance

William Troost-Ekong has thrown his support behind Arsenal’s tactical approach, particularly their deadly effectiveness from set pieces. The centre-back described it as a “fantastic added layer” that has become a key weapon in the team’s push for the Premier League title.

According to Troost-Ekong, critics are overlooking just how much value Arsenal’s set-piece routines bring to their overall game. He argued that the Gunners’ ability to score from dead-ball situations forces opponents into uncomfortable positions, often preventing them from playing freely in their own half.

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“I think it’s an amazing weapon,” he said, noting that Arsenal can change the course of games even when they are not at their best. He also praised their consistency in improving and evolving this aspect of their play throughout the season.

For Troost-Ekong, Arsenal’s set-piece strength is not a flaw but a sign of tactical intelligence and preparation.

Mikel blasts Arsenal, calls success ‘cheating’

In stark contrast, John Obi Mikel delivered a scathing critique of the same approach, insisting he would not recognise Arsenal as worthy champions if they win the league.

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The former Chelsea midfielder accused Mikel Arteta’s side of relying too heavily on corner kicks, claiming it has stifled the creativity of key players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, and Eberechi Eze.

“When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely on corner kicks,” Mikel said, arguing that such tactics make their football unattractive and overly mechanical.

He went even further, controversially labelling their approach as “cheating” and “illegal,” suggesting the Premier League should intervene to stop it.

Despite Arsenal holding a commanding lead at the top of the table, Mikel’s comments have sparked debate over whether efficiency or entertainment should define a champion.

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