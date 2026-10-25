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He can't win — Ex-France star makes huge Ballon d'Or claim

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:38 - 25 October 2026
Former France international Emmanuel Petit has named the one player who will not win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
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Petit believes the Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane should not be the leading candidate for the award, despite his outrageous goalscoring season.

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Kane is among the favourites alongside Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking ahead of Monday night's ceremony, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star argued that Kane's failure to deliver in big games on the international and European stage has effectively cost him the award.

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"Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or chances are over. If you base that only on the German league, no problem at all," Petit told Mr Gamble (via GOAL).

"But in the Champions League and with the national team, I think he disappeared. So I think there are a few names ahead of him."

When pressed on who should take home the individual prize, Petit pointed to stars who shone during the summer's World Cup.

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"Yamal. He had a great World Cup," Petit added. "Rodri has been the best player again during this World Cup. Messi had a great competition, but he plays for Inter Miami."

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country, and despite failing to win the UCL or World Cup, remains in the mix to win football's biggest individual prize.

Organisers will officially crown the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at the annual gala in London.

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