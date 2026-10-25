Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why

A former World Cup and Euros winner has highlighted the qualities which have placed Michael Olise on course to becoming the best player in the world.

Bayern Munich honourary president Uli Hoeness has escalated the debate over the world's premier right winger, declaring that Michael Olise is superior to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

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The outspoken Bayern executive delivered the bold assessment during a candid interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, throwing his full support behind the Bavarian club's talisman.

The comparison arrives at a sensitive time, as both Olise and Yamal are widely expected to finish highly in the upcoming 2026 Ballon d'Or voting following their magnificent individual and collective performances over the past year.

Hoeness backs his star man

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The global football community has spent months fiercely debating whether the 24-year-old Frenchman or the 19-year-old Spaniard currently holds the title of the absolute best right-sided attacker in the sport.

Hoeness, never one to shy away from backing his own players, definitively answered the question from a Bayern Munich perspective.

"Michael Olise is on his way to becoming the best player in the world. For me, he is better than Lamine Yamal," Hoeness declared to Welt am Sonntag.

The former Bayern president proceeded to break down the specific physical and technical attributes that make the French international so lethal on the flank.

"He scores goals, provides assists, is fast… He is practically the perfect player," Hoeness added, highlighting the complete nature of Olise's attacking arsenal.

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A clash of elite talents

Since transferring from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, Olise has developed into an indispensable figure at the Allianz Arena, playing a pivotal role in helping Bayern secure the back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

He has started this season in blistering form, registering five goals and two assists in his first six Bundesliga appearances.