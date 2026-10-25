Why we lost - Xabi Alonso Speaks Out After Shock Stamford Bridge Defeat to Spurs

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso admitted both individual and collective failures cost his side in a painful 2-0 derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur, marking his first defeat at Stamford Bridge following a late red card and own goal.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has opened up on his side’s disappointing display following a 2-0 London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

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The loss marked the Spaniard's first home defeat since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, with a late Mike Penders own goal and a Cole Palmer red card derailing the Blues.

Alonso admitted both individual and collective failures cost his team, emphasising that competing with ten men made a late comeback impossible.

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has urged his squad to raise their standards after experiencing his first taste of home defeat as Blues manager on Saturday evening.

A chaotic final quarter of an hour saw Chelsea completely lose their discipline, allowing underdogs Tottenham Hotspur to walk away from Stamford Bridge with all three points.

Cole Palmer sent off against Tottenham.

The clash completely unravelled for the hosts in the 77th minute when stand-in goalkeeper Mike Penders unluckily punched a Mateus Fernandes corner into his own net.

The situation rapidly deteriorated moments later when Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer was dismissed for a second bookable offence following a late challenge on Conor Gallagher.

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Penders with the howler

Tottenham's Mathys Tel then put the game completely out of reach with a stunning solo run and finish from 20 yards out to condemn Alonso to a historic loss.

Read also: Penders Howler and Palmer Red Card Gift De Zerbi Historic Stamford Bridge Victory

Reflecting on the painful tactical collapse, Alonso did not hold back in his assessment of his squad's performance across both halves.

“I think we are all disappointed with the result and the performance," Alonso stated candidly during his post-match press conference. "Collectively and individually, we were not on our best level."

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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stunned at Stamford Bridge.

The tactical setup from Roberto De Zerbi's side heavily frustrated Chelsea during the opening 45 minutes, a period that Alonso believes set the negative blueprint for the remainder of the evening.

"The game was about the first half and it went their way, and then with 10 men it was difficult," the Spaniard added. "We can do better.”

Fighting for the shirt ✊ Who gets your vote as Player of the Match? 🔥 🗳️ https://t.co/P7sUNX13Ws https://t.co/bgdy0wZq90 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 24, 2026

The defeat leaves Chelsea searching for immediate answers as they prepare to navigate a highly congested fixture list, starting with a crucial midweek EFL Cup fourth-round tie against fierce rivals Liverpool on Wednesday, 28 October.

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