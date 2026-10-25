Advertisement

Why we lost - Xabi Alonso Speaks Out After Shock Stamford Bridge Defeat to Spurs

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:37 - 25 October 2026
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stunned at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stunned at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso admitted both individual and collective failures cost his side in a painful 2-0 derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur, marking his first defeat at Stamford Bridge following a late red card and own goal.
Advertisement

  • Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has opened up on his side’s disappointing display following a 2-0 London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

  • The loss marked the Spaniard's first home defeat since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, with a late Mike Penders own goal and a Cole Palmer red card derailing the Blues.

  • Alonso admitted both individual and collective failures cost his team, emphasising that competing with ten men made a late comeback impossible.

Advertisement

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has urged his squad to raise their standards after experiencing his first taste of home defeat as Blues manager on Saturday evening. 

A chaotic final quarter of an hour saw Chelsea completely lose their discipline, allowing underdogs Tottenham Hotspur to walk away from Stamford Bridge with all three points.

Cole Palmer sent off against Tottenham.
Cole Palmer sent off against Tottenham.

The clash completely unravelled for the hosts in the 77th minute when stand-in goalkeeper Mike Penders unluckily punched a Mateus Fernandes corner into his own net. 

The situation rapidly deteriorated moments later when Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer was dismissed for a second bookable offence following a late challenge on Conor Gallagher. 

Advertisement
Penders with the howler

Tottenham's Mathys Tel then put the game completely out of reach with a stunning solo run and finish from 20 yards out to condemn Alonso to a historic loss.

Read also: Penders Howler and Palmer Red Card Gift De Zerbi Historic Stamford Bridge Victory

Reflecting on the painful tactical collapse, Alonso did not hold back in his assessment of his squad's performance across both halves.

“I think we are all disappointed with the result and the performance," Alonso stated candidly during his post-match press conference. "Collectively and individually, we were not on our best level."

Advertisement
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stunned at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso stunned at Stamford Bridge.

The tactical setup from Roberto De Zerbi's side heavily frustrated Chelsea during the opening 45 minutes, a period that Alonso believes set the negative blueprint for the remainder of the evening.

"The game was about the first half and it went their way, and then with 10 men it was difficult," the Spaniard added. "We can do better.”

The defeat leaves Chelsea searching for immediate answers as they prepare to navigate a highly congested fixture list, starting with a crucial midweek EFL Cup fourth-round tie against fierce rivals Liverpool on Wednesday, 28 October. 

Advertisement

Alonso will be heavily tasked with restoring defensive stability and emotional discipline to a side that completely lost its head under pressure.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes
Football
25.10.2026
Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes
Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Premier League
25.10.2026
Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Football
25.10.2026
Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Premier League
25.10.2026
Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why
Football
25.10.2026
Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why
Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record
Football
25.10.2026
Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record