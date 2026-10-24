‘COLD’ RED CARD! Chelsea collapse in 10-minute nightmare as Penders error and Palmer dismissal hand Spurs win

A catastrophic ten-minute meltdown handed Chelsea a shocking 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Xabi Alonso suffered his first home loss as Blues boss after a nightmare debut for keeper Mike Penders and late disciplinary collapse.

A historic and utterly catastrophic ten-minute meltdown has condemned Chelsea to a shocking 2-0 London derby defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

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The tactical showdown marked the first home defeat for Xabi Alonso since taking the reins as Chelsea boss, as his side completely lost their discipline in the closing stages.

For Roberto De Zerbi and his traveling Spurs line, the result represents a monumental milestone, securing back-to-back league wins and marking only the second time Tottenham have won away at Chelsea in 35 Premier League attempts.

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With injured first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez watching from the stands following jaw surgery, the spotlight fell heavily on 21-year-old full-debutant Mike Penders.

While the Belgian youngster was backed by Alonso to show his personality, his evening dissolved into an absolute personal nightmare that unlocked a tense war of attrition.

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The Penders Howler and Palmer's Meltdown

Following a tense, tactical first half that ended locked in a cagey 0-0 stalemate, the deadlock was broken in the 77th minute courtesy of a shocking unforced error in the Chelsea penalty box.

Tottenham midfielder Mateus Fernandes swung a dangerous, curving corner into the six-yard box. Penders moved aggressively off his goal line to clear the danger, but his attempted punch catastrophically skidded directly off his own fist and flew backwards into the roof of his own net.

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Penders with the howler

Wounded by the opening blow, Chelsea's discipline evaporated in real-time. Just moments after winger Pedro Neto was cautioned for a cynical challenge, talisman Cole Palmer completely lost his head.

Already sitting on a yellow card received for dissent in the 71st minute, the England international flew into a reckless, late challenge on former Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Cole Palmer sent off against Tottenham.

The referee showed absolutely no hesitation, brandishing a second yellow followed by a first-ever career red card for Palmer in the 80th minute, leaving Alonso's ten men with a mountain to climb.

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Mathys Tel Crushes the Blue Resistance

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With the numerical advantage firmly in their favour, Tottenham ruthlessly exploited the gaps in Chelsea's fractured shape. In the 87th minute, French sensation Mathys Tel produced a moment of absolute individual genius to seal all three points.

Mathys Tel nets the winner.

Latching onto the ball near the halfway line, the dynamic forward driving into space with direct, terrifying pace. Tel glided past academy graduate Josh Acheampong, dropped his shoulder to round central defender Maxence Lacroix, and arrowed a clinical, low 20-yard effort directly into the bottom corner.