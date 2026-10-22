King of Europe: Nigerian striker Osimhen becomes Galatasaray’s all-time top foreign goalscorer in Europe

Victor Osimhen has cemented his status as a legendary figure for Galatasaray by officially becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in the club’s European cup history. The 27-year-old Nigerian icon struck a vital second-half goal against his former club, Lille, in the Champions League to secure his 14th European goal for the Lions. The historic milestone eclipses the long-standing benchmarks set by iconic former stars Milan Baros and Shabani Nonda.

Nigeria Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen continues to ruthlessly rewrite the record books in Istanbul following his latest outing.

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His clinical execution during Galatasaray's thrilling 4-2 continental victory over French side Lille did more than just secure three points.

It officially established him as the most prolific foreign marksman the club has ever fielded on the European stage.

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The Record-Breaker: A Lethal Turkish Legacy

Prior to the match, Osimhen was deadlocked at the top of the standings. However, his spectacular right-footed finish at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy lifted him to an isolated 14 goals in European competition, successfully breaking clear of a legendary group of past club icons.

Read also: Victor Osimhen Named Player of the Match Against Former Club Lille Following Champions League Heroics

Following the latest update, the elite list of Galatasaray's all-time top foreign goalscorers in European competitions stands as:

Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.

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Victor Osimhen: 14 goals

Milan Baros: 12 goals

Shabani Nonda: 12 goals

Mario Jardel: 11 goals

Gheorghe Hagi: 10 goals

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14 - Avrupa kupaları tarihinde @GalatasaraySK formasıyla en fazla gol atan yabancı oyuncu Victor Osimhen. Zirve. https://t.co/UJNybWLIBD — OptaCan (@OptaCan) October 21, 2026

This European milestone adds to what has been a truly astonishing spell in Turkish football for the Nigerian legend.

Osimhen already holds the prestigious record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single Turkish season, having smashed a staggering 35 goals across all competitions to eclipse Mario Jardel's 24-year-old milestone. [

Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.

Read also: What Victor Osimhen Said After Emotional Champions League Return to Former Club Lille

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Furthermore, his rapid scoring rate saw him become the fastest player to hit 50 goals for Galatasaray, requiring a mere 59 appearances to accomplish the feat.

The striker's continental exploits have also officially confirmed him as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in UEFA club competitions.

With 66 total club goals now to his name, Osimhen sits comfortably in third place on Galatasaray’s overall all-time foreign goalscorers chart.