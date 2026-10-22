King of Europe: Nigerian striker Osimhen becomes Galatasaray’s all-time top foreign goalscorer in Europe
Nigeria Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen continues to ruthlessly rewrite the record books in Istanbul following his latest outing.
His clinical execution during Galatasaray's thrilling 4-2 continental victory over French side Lille did more than just secure three points.
It officially established him as the most prolific foreign marksman the club has ever fielded on the European stage.
The Record-Breaker: A Lethal Turkish Legacy
Prior to the match, Osimhen was deadlocked at the top of the standings. However, his spectacular right-footed finish at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy lifted him to an isolated 14 goals in European competition, successfully breaking clear of a legendary group of past club icons.
Read also: Victor Osimhen Named Player of the Match Against Former Club Lille Following Champions League Heroics
Following the latest update, the elite list of Galatasaray's all-time top foreign goalscorers in European competitions stands as:
Victor Osimhen: 14 goals
Milan Baros: 12 goals
Shabani Nonda: 12 goals
Mario Jardel: 11 goals
Gheorghe Hagi: 10 goals
14 - Avrupa kupaları tarihinde @GalatasaraySK formasıyla en fazla gol atan yabancı oyuncu Victor Osimhen. Zirve. https://t.co/UJNybWLIBD— OptaCan (@OptaCan) October 21, 2026
This European milestone adds to what has been a truly astonishing spell in Turkish football for the Nigerian legend.
Osimhen already holds the prestigious record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single Turkish season, having smashed a staggering 35 goals across all competitions to eclipse Mario Jardel's 24-year-old milestone. [
Furthermore, his rapid scoring rate saw him become the fastest player to hit 50 goals for Galatasaray, requiring a mere 59 appearances to accomplish the feat.
The striker's continental exploits have also officially confirmed him as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in UEFA club competitions.
With 66 total club goals now to his name, Osimhen sits comfortably in third place on Galatasaray’s overall all-time foreign goalscorers chart.
He remains within striking distance of catching the legendary Romanian playmaker Gheorghe Hagi (72 goals) and Argentine talisman Mauro Icardi (77 goals) as he looks to achieve absolute statistical supremacy in Istanbul