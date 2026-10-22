Advertisement

No, thank you! - 33-year-old manager rejects Man Utd approach to replace Carrick

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:12 - 22 October 2026
Carrick confident despite Carabao exit
Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has no interest in taking the Manchester United job should Michael Carrick be sacked.
Advertisement

The 33-year-old German is understood to have admirers among the United hierarchy as the club assesses options amid Carrick’s growing crisis.

Advertisement

United remain winless in their last seven matches and sit 13th in the Premier League after Wednesday’s 4-1 Champions League humiliation by Como.

Despite the lure of one of world football’s biggest jobs, Hürzeler is not keen on moving.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler || BBC
Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler || BBC

The former St Pauli coach, who replaced Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton in June 2024, has the Seagulls fourth in the table with five wins from seven games and 23 goals scored. He recently extended his contract until 2029 and does not have a release clause.

Advertisement

United are already exploring alternatives. Julian Nagelsmann has been sounded out after leaving the Germany job following a poor World Cup campaign.

Unai Emery, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Simone Inzaghi and even Como’s Cesc Fàbregas also feature in the club’s succession planning.

Carrick is expected to take charge against Bournemouth on Sunday. Another poor result could force United into their eighth permanent managerial change since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Advertisement

For now, Hürzeler remains fully focused on Brighton’s strong start and has made it clear he will not be tempted by the Old Trafford chaos.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Carrick confident despite Carabao exit
Football
22.10.2026
No, thank you! - 33-year-old manager rejects Man Utd approach to replace Carrick
King of Europe: Nigerian striker Osimhen becomes Galatasaray’s all-time top foreign goalscorer in Europe
Football
22.10.2026
King of Europe: Nigerian striker Osimhen becomes Galatasaray’s all-time top foreign goalscorer in Europe
BIG WIN! Morocco helps Nigeria beat Tunisia to secure hosting rights for 2028 ITTF Africa Championships
Other Sports
22.10.2026
BIG WIN! Morocco helps Nigeria beat Tunisia to secure hosting rights for 2028 ITTF Africa Championships
UCL: Ivorian teenager Yan Diomande matches Obafemi Martins’ 23-year Champions League record
Football
22.10.2026
UCL: Ivorian teenager Yan Diomande matches Obafemi Martins’ 23-year Champions League record
Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.
Football
22.10.2026
'I love this stadium' - Victor Osimhen opens up on emotional return to former club
What happened to Saka? Arteta gives update after Bayern Munich clash
Football
22.10.2026
What happened to Saka? Arteta gives update after Bayern Munich clash