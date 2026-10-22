No, thank you! - 33-year-old manager rejects Man Utd approach to replace Carrick

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has no interest in taking the Manchester United job should Michael Carrick be sacked.

The 33-year-old German is understood to have admirers among the United hierarchy as the club assesses options amid Carrick’s growing crisis.

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Despite the lure of one of world football’s biggest jobs, Hürzeler is not keen on moving.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler || BBC

The former St Pauli coach, who replaced Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton in June 2024, has the Seagulls fourth in the table with five wins from seven games and 23 goals scored. He recently extended his contract until 2029 and does not have a release clause.

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United are already exploring alternatives. Julian Nagelsmann has been sounded out after leaving the Germany job following a poor World Cup campaign.

Unai Emery, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Simone Inzaghi and even Como’s Cesc Fàbregas also feature in the club’s succession planning.

Carrick is expected to take charge against Bournemouth on Sunday. Another poor result could force United into their eighth permanent managerial change since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

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