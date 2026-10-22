Billionaires club! Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Messi behind on 2026 list

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again pulled clear of Lionel Messi on Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid footballers.

The 41-year-old Portuguese, who was recently fined for abandoning his teammates, is topping the 2026 list with estimated earnings of $300 million.

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Ronaldo is projected to bank $250 million from his Saudi Pro League contract and a further $50 million from endorsements and business ventures.

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It is the fourth consecutive year Ronaldo has finished No. 1 and the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that he and Messi have occupied the top two spots.

Messi, 39, sits second with $145 million. The Inter Miami forward is expected to earn $70 million from his club deal and $75 million from commercial partnerships, meaning he actually makes more off the pitch than Ronaldo.

Even so, the Portuguese icon’s total remains more than double that of his long-time rival.

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Forbes estimates Ronaldo’s net worth at around $1.2 billion, making him the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career pre-tax earnings. Messi is also firmly in the billionaire club.

The rest of the top five is completed by Kylian Mbappé ($100m), Erling Haaland ($85m) and Vinicius Junior ($76m).

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal ($55m) and Al Nassr teammate Sadio Mané ($54m) also feature in the top 10, which is projected to share a combined $942 million this season.