Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star rejects Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-agent
Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently last year after a successful loan from Napoli that delivered the Super Lig title.
Despite strong interest from a host of European giants, including Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea, he remained in Istanbul last summer.
Many observers have long called for the 27-year-old to have better representation, insisting he would have secured a move to one of Europe's top 5 leagues instead of spending his best years in Turkey.
According to Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük (via Habersarikirmizi), Mendes’ chief advisor Umberto Saldavor travelled to Istanbul three weeks ago to meet the Galatasaray striker.
Mendes then formally offered to take over Osimhen’s representation, reportedly promising he could deliver a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.
Osimhen politely declined. “Right now, all my concentration is on Galatasaray,” the Nigerian international said.
He added that he currently works only with his lawyer, is happy at the Turkish club, and will only consider a move when the conditions are right.
Barcelona remains an intriguing destination, with the absence of a recognised striker forcing the Cules to utilise Raphinha as a striker, a tactic that has worked superbly so far.
While a summer 2027 exit remains possible, the Super Eagles star has made clear that Galatasaray is his sole focus for the time being.