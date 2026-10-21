Cristiano Ronaldo betrayed me — Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has launched a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutch tactician has claimed the Portuguese superstar “betrayed me and the team” during their time together at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to The Athletic, Ten Hag revealed he had meticulously planned around Ronaldo before taking the job.

“He betrayed me, and he betrayed the team, because we had planned everything together,” the Dutchman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Before arriving at United, I had even gone to Portugal to talk to him about my plans. Obviously, he is one of the best in the history of football, and I respected him enormously, but at that point I had to make a rational decision.”

🚨 Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo in training: “He ran neither in possession nor out of possession. The reason was because he didn’t prepare himself”. “Every top team has to embrace the top player, but the top player has to work for the team…”, told @TheAthleticFC. https://t.co/6xGGgaTncq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2026

Ten Hag claimed Ronaldo failed to prepare properly and did not put in the required effort.

“I told him several times: ‘Ronnie, everyone wants to work for you and put you in the right position to score, but if you don’t get into the box, you can’t score.’ He simply wasn’t able to do it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s wrong to say I expected him to press, but he couldn’t do it. He didn’t run either in possession or out of possession because he hadn’t prepared.”

The former United boss also accused Ronaldo of undermining the squad’s training culture.

“Every top-level team has to accommodate their best player, but the best player has to work for the team. Instead, he told the players: ‘Save your legs in training.’”