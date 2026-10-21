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Carrick in trouble? Man Utd face MASSIVE crisis with 9 players missing for Como clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:56 - 21 October 2026
Man United manager Carrick || Imago
Man United manager Carrick || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United head into Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Como in the midst of a severe injury crisis, with head coach Michael Carrick confirming a lengthy list of absentees.
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The Red Devils will be without at least nine players for the trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

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Leny Yoro is suspended after his red card against Atletico Madrid, while Lisandro Martinez is ruled out with a thigh injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Yoro and Lookman

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo both remain sidelined, with Carrick estimating Mainoo needs around another 10 days and Shaw “a little bit longer.”

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Ayden Heaven is out through illness, Marcus Rashford continues to manage a hip problem, and longer-term absentees Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Benjamin Sesko (shin) and Manuel Ugarte (knee) are also unavailable.

The defensive shortage is particularly acute. Only Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, who is finally fit after nearly a year out with a back injury, are available among the senior options.

United are desperate for a win after failing to win any of their last 6 games, and Carrick will view victory away at Como as a way to kickstart the season.

The manager described the situation as “a bit of a mixed bag” but confirmed Martinez is “not with us” for the European fixture, though he could be assessed for the weekend.

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United, who sit mid-table in the league phase after mixed results, face a major test of their squad depth against Cesc Fabregas’ side, who are among the most entertaining teams in Europe.

After the trip to Italy, United return home to host Bournemouth before traveling to London to face Chelsea on October 31.

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