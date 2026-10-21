Carrick in trouble? Man Utd face MASSIVE crisis with 9 players missing for Como clash

Manchester United head into Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Como in the midst of a severe injury crisis, with head coach Michael Carrick confirming a lengthy list of absentees.

The Red Devils will be without at least nine players for the trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

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Leny Yoro is suspended after his red card against Atletico Madrid, while Lisandro Martinez is ruled out with a thigh injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Yoro and Lookman

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo both remain sidelined, with Carrick estimating Mainoo needs around another 10 days and Shaw “a little bit longer.”

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Ayden Heaven is out through illness, Marcus Rashford continues to manage a hip problem, and longer-term absentees Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Benjamin Sesko (shin) and Manuel Ugarte (knee) are also unavailable.

Michael Carrick on team news: "Licha's [Martinez] not too bad but he's not with us. We'll have to see if he's ready for the weekend. Kobbie [Mainoo] we're looking at ten days or so. Luke [Shaw] a little bit longer than that. We have a bit of illness and injuries in the camp. Ayden [Heaven] is ill. Marcus [Rashford] is still feeling a hip issue that we're trying to overcome." — utdreport (@utdreport) October 20, 2026

The defensive shortage is particularly acute. Only Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, who is finally fit after nearly a year out with a back injury, are available among the senior options.

The manager described the situation as “a bit of a mixed bag” but confirmed Martinez is “not with us” for the European fixture, though he could be assessed for the weekend.

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United, who sit mid-table in the league phase after mixed results, face a major test of their squad depth against Cesc Fabregas’ side, who are among the most entertaining teams in Europe.