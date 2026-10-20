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Hansi Flick explains reason for PSG loss

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:21 - 20 October 2026
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick analyse their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has pointed to a disastrous travel situation and mounting physical fatigue as the primary reasons behind his side's comprehensive 4-2 UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

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The German tactician refused to label the circumstances as a definitive excuse, but he openly admitted that his squad was severely compromised heading into Tuesday's high-stakes clash at the Parc des Princes.

His frustrations stem directly from a logistical nightmare that unfolded following their recent domestic trip to Andalusia, which completely derailed their European preparation.

The Seville incident explained

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Following their weekend commitments, the Barcelona squad endured a brutal travel ordeal that threw their carefully planned recovery protocols into chaos.

The team was stranded on their plane for two hours in Seville before eventually being forced into an unexpected overnight stay in the city.

Addressing the media after the defeat in Paris, Flick explicitly referenced the chaotic sequence of events as a major contributing factor to their lack of intensity.

"This is not an excuse, but we have to say that we couldn't prepare enough for this match," Flick stated honestly.

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"It was not a perfect situation. It was not the perfect recovery we needed," he added.

"All of you know what happened after Sevilla. It was very tough to deal with and it has affected us tonight."

Leggy late collapse in Paris

That lack of preparation became glaringly obvious during the closing stages of the match.

While Barcelona initially competed well and remained in contention after Désiré Doué's 37th-minute opener, the visitors completely ran out of energy in the final 15 minutes.

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Flick acknowledged that his players looked incredibly leggy. The manager noted that once PSG extended their lead, the physical exhaustion took over and the Catalan side simply fell apart. .

One eye on El Clásico

Despite the heavy European defeat, it is clear that Flick was forced into making calculated risks with his squad's fitness.

Aware of the immense physical toll the travel chaos had taken, the manager made the bold decision to completely rest key midfielder Rodri against the French champions.

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The tactical gamble was made with focus on Sunday's massive LALIGA showdown against Real Madrid.

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