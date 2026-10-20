Stuttgart 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Birthday boy Ademola Lookman rescues 10-man Diego Simeone side

Ademola Lookman celebrated his 29th birthday in sensational style, coming off the bench to hand Julián Alvarez a vital equaliser as 10-man Atletico Madrid dug deep to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at VfB Stuttgart.

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman was surprisingly benched on his 29th birthday before turning the game on its head as a half-time substitute

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The Super Eagles star needed just 75 seconds to brilliantly set up Julián Álvarez for the crucial equaliser at the MHP Arena

Diego Simeone's La Liga giants were forced to play the final 30 minutes with ten men after midfielder Morten Hjulmand was shown a straight red card

A dominant VfB Stuttgart failed to build on Jamie Leweling's first-half opener as their Spanish visitors defended heroically under pressure

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Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman produced the ultimate birthday present for manager Diego Simeone, coming off the bench to rescue 10-man Atletico Madrid in a thrilling 1-1 Champions League draw against VfB Stuttgart.

The lethal Nigerian forward, who turned 29 today, was surprisingly left out of the starting XI as Simeone opted to lead the line with Jonathan David.

The tactical decision initially backfired spectacularly in Germany, as a rampant Stuttgart completely bossed the opening 45 minutes.

Sebastian Hoeneb's men translated their territorial dominance into a richly deserved lead when German winger Jamie Leweling breached Jan Oblak's defense to slot home in the 36th minute.

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Facing an uphill battle, master tactician Simeone rang the changes at the interval, throwing Lookman into the fray. It proved to be a stroke of absolute genius.