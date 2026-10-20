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Selfish Osimhen! — Ex-Super Lig star claims Galatasaray man not best striker in Turkey

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:59 - 20 October 2026
Former Turkish striker Ahmet Dursun has launched a scathing attack on Victor Osimhen, branding the Galatasaray forward selfish and insisting he is not the best striker in the Super Lig.
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Speaking on Tivibu Spor, Dursun elevated Beşiktaş’s Dušan Vlahović above the Super Eagles star.

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“In my opinion, Vlahović is by far the league’s best striker,” he said.

No way! Victor Osimhen threatened but found no way in the game.
No way! Victor Osimhen threatened but found no way in the game.

The ex-player then turned his fire on Osimhen’s attitude and style of play. “Osimhen is so selfish, a player who plays for himself.

"He’s starting to harm both himself and his team. Every midfielder would want to play with Vlahović.”

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Both strikers have scored six Super Lig goals this season, but Dursun argued Vlahović’s teamwork and link-up play make him the more complete forward.

Osimhen’s aggressive pressing and individual brilliance have continued to drive Galatasaray, and the team suffered a significant dip during his one-month absence.

Yet the Nigerian has drawn previous criticism in Turkey for body language and decision-making when goals dry up.

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While the former Napoli man remains one of the most feared attackers in the league, Dursun believes his self-centred approach risks damaging both his own form and Galatasaray’s collective performance as the season intensifies.

Osimhen will hope to get back among the goals when Galatasaray take on French side Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

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