Report: Mohamed Salah extends Osimhen lead as Nwaiwu wins Super Eagles showdown against Wilfred Ndidi

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored his eighth goal of the season to inspire Trabzonspor to a 2-0 victory over Besiktas, moving within striking distance of Victor Osimhen's league-leading Galatasaray as Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu delivered a defensive masterclass.

Mohamed Salah struck in the 71st minute to seal a comfortable 2-0 Monday night victory for Trabzonspor against domestic rivals Besiktas JK

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The 34-year-old forward has now extended his goal tally to eight, putting him two clear of Galatasaray's marquee loanee Victor Osimhen

Rising Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu posted a staggering 11 defensive contributions to nullify the visitors' frontline and lock down a clean sheet

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi featured late as a second-half substitute but could not prevent the Black Eagles from slipping to defeat

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There seems to be absolutely no stopping Mohamed Salah in the Turkish Super Lig after the Egyptian icon fired Trabzonspor to a dominant victory over Istanbul heavyweights Besiktas at Papara Park.

In the absence of the injured Nigerian powerhouse Paul Onuachu, Salah stepped up once again to prove he is the undisputed difference-maker for the Black Sea Storm.

The veteran forward netted a brilliant 71st-minute goal to double the hosts' advantage following Ozan Tufan's first-half opener, sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory that blows the Turkish title race wide open.

The three points lift Thomas Reis' men to within just three points of league leaders Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray, who returned to winning ways at the weekend.

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⏱ 90’ Final Whistle Trabzonspor 2-0 Beşiktaş #TSvBJK https://t.co/Diw6ktmEel — Trabzonspor English (@TrabzonsporEN) October 19, 2026

The clinical strike takes Salah’s domestic tally to eight goals since making his high-profile move from Liverpool, officially opening up a two-goal lead over the lethal Nigerian duo of Osimhen (6) and Gift Orban (7).

The Nigerian Showdown

While Salah captured the local headlines, the match served as a fascinating battleground for a host of African stars.

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Cameroon international Andre Onana put on a spectacular show between the sticks for the hosts, pulling off a string of heroic saves to protect the clean sheet.

However, the standout performance belonged to uncapped Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, who put in an absolute masterclass at the heart of the backline alongside former Atletico Madrid star Stefan Savic.

The rock-solid defender completely shut down Besiktas' multi-million pound attack, which featured the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Leandro Trossard.

Nwaiwu's stats on the night were nothing short of elite: an 89% pass accuracy, four passes into the final third, and 11 crucial defensive contributions, including three blocks, seven clearances, one interception, and three recoveries.

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The young defender also dominated the air, winning three crucial aerial duels to preserve a vital clean sheet alongside Cape Verdean full-backs Wagner Pina and Sidny Lopes Cabral.

In stark contrast, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi endured a frustrating evening. Benched from the start, the midfield general was introduced by the visitors as a late 84th-minute substitute alongside Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou, Kassoum Ouattara, and Junior Olaitan.

Wilfred Ndidi || X