Trabzonspor coach delivers 'unlucky' Onuachu injury update

Trabzonspor coach Thomas Reis gives an update on Paul Onuachu's injury following the Conference League win over KuPS ahead of the Beşiktaş clash

Trabzonspor coach Thomas Reis has expressed hope that Paul Onuachu will return to action soon after the Nigerian striker suffered an injury during Thursday’s 4-2 UEFA Conference League victory over KuPS Kuopio.

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The Super Eagles forward opened the scoring in the third minute but was forced off just seven minutes later, leaving his availability for Monday’s Turkish Süper Lig clash against Beşiktaş in doubt.

Reis reacts to Onuachu’s unfortunate injury

Onuachu made an encouraging start against the Finnish side, finding the net in the third minute after receiving an assist from Mohamed Salah. However, his evening ended prematurely when an injury forced him off in the tenth minute.

The timing of the setback was particularly frustrating for Trabzonspor, who had to continue without their towering forward despite his early contribution to the eventual victory. Speaking after the match, Reis described the incident as unfortunate and praised the Nigerian’s work on the training ground and his impact before being substituted.

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“In quotes relayed by 24 Saat, Reis told TRT Spor: "Specifically speaking, Onuachu was very unlucky. He's a player who works very well in training. He started the match well and scored a nice goal. It's a very unfortunate injury. I hope he'll be back soon.”

The German coach did not provide a specific timeframe for the striker’s return, leaving uncertainty over whether he will recover in time for the trip to face Beşiktaş on Monday, October 19.

Trabzonspor prepare for Beşiktaş clash

Despite his concern over Onuachu’s condition, Reis insisted that injuries would not serve as an excuse for his team, stressing that other players must be ready to step up when opportunities arise.

“Injuries aren't an excuse for us, we can't make excuses. Injuries are opportunities for other players. I hope it won't last too long and he'll rejoin us soon,” he added.

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The comments underline Trabzonspor’s need to find alternatives if Onuachu is unavailable against Beşiktaş, with the club hoping his absence will be brief.

Meanwhile, the Turkish side could receive a boost from another Nigerian player. Onuachu’s international teammate Chibuike Nwaiwu is expected to be available for selection after missing the trip to face KuPS because of suspension.