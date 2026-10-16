Advertisement

Lazio make decision on Dele-Bashiru's future

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:58 - 16 October 2026
Dele-Bashiru in action || imago
Dele-Bashiru in action || imago
Lazio are set to open contract extension talks with Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in December to secure his long-term future in Rome
Advertisement

Lazio are preparing to open contract negotiations with Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in December as the Italian club looks to secure his long-term future.

Advertisement

The Rome-based side reportedly wants to offer the 25-year-old a contract extension and salary increase before the January transfer window opens.

Lazio plan December talks with Dele-Bashiru

According to reports, Lazio are keen to clarify Dele-Bashiru's contractual situation in the coming months, with discussions expected to begin in December. The Nigerian international is currently under contract with the Serie A club until June 2028, having joined the Rome-based outfit in the summer of 2025.

Despite having two years remaining on his existing deal, Lazio are reportedly keen to move early to avoid uncertainty surrounding the midfielder's future as the winter transfer window approaches.

Advertisement

The proposed negotiations will focus on extending his contract and improving his salary, potentially reflecting his importance to the club's long-term plans. An agreement would also provide Lazio with greater security over their investment in the midfielder, particularly with interest in his services emerging from abroad.

However, the outcome will depend on discussions between the club's hierarchy and the player's representatives, with the terms of any proposed extension yet to be established.

Super Eagles midfielder attracts interest abroad

Dele-Bashiru has earned 19 caps for Nigeria, scoring twice for the Super Eagles as he continues to build his international career. His market value is estimated at €6 million, while he has previously been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Lazio's reported intention to begin negotiations before the January window suggests the club wants to address his situation before potential transfer interest develops further.

Advertisement

A salary increase could also recognise the midfielder's contribution to the team's ambitions, although no agreement has been confirmed.

For Dele-Bashiru, the coming months could prove important in determining his long-term future in Italian football. With December identified as the expected starting point for negotiations, attention will turn to whether Lazio can reach an agreement that keeps the Nigerian international in Rome beyond his current contract.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Football
17.10.2026
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal
Football
17.10.2026
Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal
Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Football
17.10.2026
Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Football
17.10.2026
Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Football
17.10.2026
Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality
Football
17.10.2026
Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality