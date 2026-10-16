Lazio make decision on Dele-Bashiru's future

Lazio are set to open contract extension talks with Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in December to secure his long-term future in Rome

Lazio are preparing to open contract negotiations with Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in December as the Italian club looks to secure his long-term future.

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The Rome-based side reportedly wants to offer the 25-year-old a contract extension and salary increase before the January transfer window opens.

Lazio plan December talks with Dele-Bashiru

According to reports, Lazio are keen to clarify Dele-Bashiru's contractual situation in the coming months, with discussions expected to begin in December. The Nigerian international is currently under contract with the Serie A club until June 2028, having joined the Rome-based outfit in the summer of 2025.

Despite having two years remaining on his existing deal, Lazio are reportedly keen to move early to avoid uncertainty surrounding the midfielder's future as the winter transfer window approaches.

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The proposed negotiations will focus on extending his contract and improving his salary, potentially reflecting his importance to the club's long-term plans. An agreement would also provide Lazio with greater security over their investment in the midfielder, particularly with interest in his services emerging from abroad.

However, the outcome will depend on discussions between the club's hierarchy and the player's representatives, with the terms of any proposed extension yet to be established.

Super Eagles midfielder attracts interest abroad

Dele-Bashiru has earned 19 caps for Nigeria, scoring twice for the Super Eagles as he continues to build his international career. His market value is estimated at €6 million, while he has previously been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Lazio's reported intention to begin negotiations before the January window suggests the club wants to address his situation before potential transfer interest develops further.

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A salary increase could also recognise the midfielder's contribution to the team's ambitions, although no agreement has been confirmed.