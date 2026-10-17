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I still watch them – Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo reveals favourite club

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:00 - 17 October 2026
Nwankwo Kanu
Former Super Eagles and Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo has expressed lasting admiration for his former club and hopes they will soon add more silverware to their collection.
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The Nigerian legend starred for the Gunners between 1999 and 2004 during a highly successful era under Arsène Wenger.

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Known for his flair, creativity and clinical finishing, Kanu delivered several crucial goals, including a memorable 15-minute hat-trick that sparked a famous comeback victory against Chelsea. He left with two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kanu said: “When I’m in London, I still go to the stadium to watch Arsenal, because this is a great club and I am a part of it.”

After publicly calling for more trophies last season, Kanu would have been delighted to see Arsenal end their long wait for a Premier League title in spectacular fashion.

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Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title | IMAGO
Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title | IMAGO

He added: “During my time at Arsenal, we had the confidence and belief in ourselves, and if this crop of players, who are playing fantastic football, can believe in themselves, they will win titles.”

The Gunners currently sit second in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

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They face Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening, buoyed by a solid 3-0 midweek victory over Lille in Europe.

Kanu’s continued support highlights the special bond he still shares with the club where he enjoyed some of the finest years of his career.

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