‘Nigeria is finished’ – Super Eagles legend Emenike slams governors, hungry security agents over massive corruption

Total pandemonium has hit the Nigerian sports and political landscapes after legendary Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike launched a vicious, unfiltered attack on corrupt politicians and security agencies, expressing deep regret over representing the country.

Former Super Eagles lethal forward and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hero Emmanuel Emenike has taken to his official social media platform to call out Nigerian governors, the police, and the army over massive embezzlement.

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The 39-year-old former West Ham and Fenerbahçe powerhouse did not hold back his raw anger, stating that he and his teammates foolishly thought they were playing for a real nation during their active days, without realising it was just a corrupt business arena.

Emenike’s sudden, high outburst has triggered an immediate storm online, with everyday Nigerians heavily praising the football star for using his massive global platform to speak truth to power.

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‘They follow them with empty stomach’ – Aggressive Emenike mocks police and army officers

Taking to his official Instagram page in a state of absolute disgust, the former clinical marksman expressed deep sickness over the absolute arrogance displayed by state executives who possess zero vision for the common citizens.

"The arrogancy and confidence in some of these governors makes me sick, and a lot of them don't have good plans for the future of their states, zero plans. They just embezzle money," a furious Emenike blasted online.

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Emenike | IMAGO

The AFCON Golden Boot winner then turned his radar toward the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Army, ruthlessly mocking them for blindly protecting the very politicians who are actively starving them.

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"And your police and army will still be following them around with empty stomachs. Absolute jokers!"

The legendary striker went on to write in all capitalised letters to emphasise his total heartbreak and regret:

"NIGERIA IS FINISHED AND GONE. WE THOUGHT IT WAS A COUNTRY WHEN WE PLAYED FOR NIGERIA, NOT KNOWING THAT IT IS AN EMBEZZLEMENT GROUND. (EMBEZZLEMENT GROUP OF COMPANY)."

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The Broken Legacy: From international icon to broken patriot

Emenike’s bitter post comes as a massive surprise considering his legendary status as an absolute patriot who gave his blood and sweat for the green-and-white shirt.

The powerful striker built a scary reputation across European leagues for his formidable physical presence, explosive acceleration, and lethal finishing.

Emenike during his Fenerbahce days.

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He was the undisputed engine room behind Nigeria’s historic 2013 AFCON tournament triumph, finishing as the joint-top scorer with 4 goals to win the Golden Boot before starting all four matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Having won the Turkish Super Lig title with Fenerbahçe and featured in the English Premier League, the retired star has spent his post-football years watching the economic reality of his country rapidly collapse.

Emmanuel Emenike lifts the AFCON 2013 title with the Super Eagles.