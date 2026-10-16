SUPER EAGLES: Why Kelechi Iheanacho’s mind-blowing 10-game goal record proves Turkey has become too easy

After shattering a legendary 64-year-old national record by scoring in ten consecutive matches for Bursaspor, it is completely obvious that the Turkish league has become a playground for a reborn Kelechi Iheanacho who belongs back in Europe's elite divisions.

There comes a time in an elite footballer's career when a league stops being a competitive arena and simply becomes a personal training ground. For Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho, that moment has officially arrived.

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The 29-year-old clinical forward has written his name into the ultimate history books of Turkish football, setting an all-time national record by finding the net in ten consecutive matches.

He achieved this historic milestone on Thursday after putting on another masterclass, bagging a brilliant brace and providing an assist to guide Bursaspor to a comprehensive 3-0 away win against Muglaspor at the Mugla Ataturk Stadium.

While Bursaspor fans are currently in a state of absolute ecstasy, local football followers are looking at the bigger picture.

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With a staggering 14 goals and three assists in just ten matches since his arrival from Celtic, Iheanacho is screaming a loud message to the world: This league has become way too easy for me.

T İ M S A H Ş O V https://t.co/PHrHWA1Z3S — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) October 15, 2026

Smashed Legacies: How 'Senior Man' systematically humiliated Turkish football legends

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The sheer human stakes of what Iheanacho did on Thursday night cannot be overstated. After a tight, scoreless first half, the former Manchester City and Leicester City star took absolute control of the pitch.

He had an early header cruelly disallowed for offside, but instead of panicking, he went ahead to destroy a 64-year-old national record.

In the 58th minute, Iheanacho latched onto a pinpoint pass from Halil Akbunar and finished with absolute venom.

According to a Pulse Sports report, that single strike moved the Nigerian past the historic nine-game scoring streaks set by the immortal Galatasaray legend Metin Oktay in 1962–63 and former Turkish international Saffet Sancakli in 1995–96.

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He didn't stop there. In the 73rd minute, he buried a clinical left-footed rocket to double the lead, before turning provider with seven minutes left to set up Huseyin Maldar for the third. He has now completely eclipsed Fernandao’s 2014-15 Bursaspor club record, sitting comfortably at the absolute peak of Turkish football history.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his latest goal.

The Reality Check: Why Iheanacho needs to dump Bursaspor immediately for a bigger stage

When a striker is outscoring entire football clubs by himself, staying in the same environment is no longer a challenge; it is a limitation.

Iheanacho’s unprecedented consistency is single-handedly carrying Bursaspor, but a player with his rare profile, elite movement, and lethal finishing belongs in the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, or Italian Serie A.

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Evet efendim, formalar değişiyor, Kelechi atmaya devam ediyor 😅 https://t.co/nVypgenhnA — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) October 15, 2026

Watching Senior Man dismantle defences in the Turkish second division looks like a heavyweight boxer entering a ring to fight toddlers. He has completely conquered the system, adjusted his confidence trap, and proven his total fitness.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is definitely smiling down in Nigeria as his premier forward thrives on the continental stage.

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles coach. (Image credit: Calisports/IG)

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