Blow for Super Eagles as Turkey-based striker leaves Europe with injury

Paul Onuachu scored early for Trabzonspor against KuPS before suffering an injury, raising concerns for Nigeria ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Nigeria have been handed a potential injury scare after Paul Onuachu was forced off just seven minutes after scoring for Trabzonspor in their UEFA Conference League clash against Finnish side KuPS Kuopio.

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The Super Eagles striker made an immediate impact at Tammela Stadium on Thursday, but his promising start was cut short, raising concerns over his availability for club and international duty.

Onuachu suffers injury after early Trabzonspor goal

Onuachu needed only three minutes to make his mark against KuPS, finishing a through pass from Mohamed Salah to put Trabzonspor ahead and give the Turkish side an early advantage in the European encounter.

However, the Nigerian forward’s evening took a worrying turn shortly afterwards when he went down injured and was unable to continue. Trabzonspor were forced to withdraw him in the 10th minute, with Franculino Dju introduced as his replacement.

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The timing of the injury was particularly frustrating for Onuachu, who was making his first start since Thomas Reis took charge of Trabzonspor. The striker had recently been limited to late appearances from the bench as he attempted to secure a regular place in the starting line-up.

The fixture against KuPS offered him an opportunity to make a strong impression in European competition, and his early goal suggested he was ready to take advantage. Instead, the injury brought his involvement to an abrupt end before he could build on that promising start.

Trabzonspor have yet to release an official update on the nature or severity of the injury, leaving uncertainty over how long the forward could be sidelined.

Super Eagles sweat over striker ahead of AFCON qualifiers

The injury could also become a concern for Nigeria, with the Super Eagles preparing for two Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifying matches against Tanzania on November 11 and 15.

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Onuachu remains an option for Nigeria in attack, and his goalscoring form at club level could be valuable as the national team continues its qualifying campaign. His ability to provide a physical presence and a reliable aerial threat makes his fitness an important consideration for the coaching staff.

However, with no confirmed diagnosis or recovery timeline from Trabzonspor, it is too early to determine whether the striker will be available for the November fixtures.

The coming days should provide a clearer picture of the injury and its potential implications. For now, Nigeria will be hoping the problem is not serious enough to disrupt Onuachu’s preparations for the international window.