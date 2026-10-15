Lisandro Martinez apologises, accepts fine for speaking truth about Man United

Lisandro Martinez has apologised and accepted a fine following discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy after his criticism of the club's board

Lisandro Martinez has apologised for his explosive criticism of Manchester United’s hierarchy following positive talks with director of football Jason Wilcox and other senior figures at the club.

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The Argentine defender has also reportedly accepted a fine, bringing the immediate fallout from his public assessment of United’s leadership and their handling of Michael Carrick’s transfer backing to a close.

Martinez apologises after explosive attack on Man United chiefs

Martinez sparked controversy after Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, when he questioned the club’s executives for failing to provide Carrick with sufficient backing in the summer transfer window and confronting the criticism surrounding the team’s poor start to the campaign.

The defender initially attempted to clarify his comments in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, before holding discussions with Wilcox, Carrick and other key figures at Carrington on Thursday. Following the meeting, Martinez issued a fresh apology, acknowledging that his frustration had influenced both the timing and setting of his remarks.

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“It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after the game,” he said.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”

The apology focused on how and when he expressed his frustration, rather than explicitly withdrawing his criticism of the club’s leadership. It also remains unclear whether he privately apologised for the substance of his remarks, particularly those directed at Wilcox.

Club sources indicated that Martinez had made the decision to apologise publicly himself, while United’s hierarchy considers the matter closed.

Carrick needs Martinez as contract uncertainty grows

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Martinez sought to move beyond the controversy, stressing that the club’s collective ambitions must take priority over individual disagreements.

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that,” he added.

“I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve. With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together.”

Carrick will need the defender’s involvement as United prepare to face Leeds United at Elland Road, particularly with Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw already sidelined in defence. However, Martinez’s own future remains uncertain. The 28-year-old World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of June, although United have the option to extend his deal by another year.

If no agreement is reached in the coming weeks, he could negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside England. United are unlikely to welcome the prospect of losing a player they signed from Ajax for £57 million without receiving a transfer fee, making the extension option a potentially important decision.

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