Barcelona’s Yamal considered ‘biggest mistake’ by Nike

Nike reportedly views losing Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to Adidas as a massive mistake, drawing comparisons to its famous Lionel Messi blunder

Nike reportedly considers losing Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to Adidas one of its biggest mistakes in decades, with the teenager emerging as one of football’s most marketable young superstars.

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According to prominent economist and Columbia University professor Xavier Sala i Martín, the American sportswear giant failed to recognise Yamal’s commercial potential early enough, allowing its German rival to secure a player who could define the next generation of football endorsements.

How Nike lost Yamal to Adidas

Speaking on Catalan radio station RAC1, Sala i Martín revealed that Nike views its failure to retain Yamal as a major strategic blunder, drawing attention to the company’s handling of the Barcelona sensation before his rise to global prominence.

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Nike’s mistake reportedly stemmed from its hierarchy of sponsored players. Rather than giving Yamal the prominence his potential demanded, the company treated him as another promising youngster behind established stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Adidas seized the opportunity in February 2024, offering Yamal headline status in the relaunch of its F50 speed boot range, alongside signature product lines and a lucrative long-term contract.

The decision has since become increasingly significant as Yamal has developed into one of the most recognisable young players in world football. The Barcelona winger has also described switching to Adidas as the absolute best decision of his professional career so far.

For Nike, watching a generational talent become a central figure in its biggest rival’s football marketing operation represents a costly missed opportunity.

Yamal’s move echoes Nike’s Messi mistake

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The circumstances bear an uncomfortable resemblance to 2006, when Nike lost a teenage Lionel Messi to Adidas under reportedly similar circumstances.

Messi would go on to become one of the greatest footballers in history, collecting individual honours and building a global commercial profile that made him one of the sport’s most valuable brand ambassadors.

Yamal is still at an early stage of his career, but his rapid rise has already made the comparison relevant to the commercial battle between the two sportswear giants. Adidas has positioned him prominently around its F50 boots, giving the teenager a signature presence in a market where visibility and long-term association can be enormously valuable.

Sala i Martín also presented Nike’s handling of Yamal as a symbol of broader strategic missteps under the company’s former leadership, which he linked to declining commercial market share in football.