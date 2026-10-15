Advertisement

An Abusive Word – Angry fans blast Atletico Madrid over 'bastardised' Ademola Lookman name

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:26 - 15 October 2026
Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.
Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.
A massive social media war has broken out online after angry Nigerian football fans heavily attacked Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for using a highly offensive and incorrect nickname for Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman following his Champions League heroics against Manchester United.
Advertisement

Social media platform X has completely melted down into a state of toxic anger and cultural defence after Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid mistakenly insulted their own star forward on social media.

Advertisement

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid secured a dominant 2-0 victory over a struggling 10-man Manchester United side on Tuesday night, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium. 

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman emerged as the ultimate hero of the night. Coming off the bench in the second half, the 28-year-old completely destroyed the Red Devils' hopes by reacting quickest to a parried save from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, tapping home from close range to seal the points.

Following his match-winning display, the club's official media handle attempted to show the Nigerian international some heavy love by posting a picture captioned: "We love you, Mola," alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Advertisement
Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.
Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.

However, the post completely backfired, triggering a massive, furious backlash from thousands of Nigerian fans who labeled the shortened name as completely bastardised and deeply abusive.

DON'T MISS THIS: ‘The rejected stone has quickly become the chief cornerstone’ – Snubbed Gift Orban and Iheanacho unleash pure terror to humiliate coach Eric Chelle

‘He is royalty, not a Mallam!’ – Furious fans drop heavy cultural correction

Advertisement

Furious supporters instantly swarmed the comment section to fire back at the club’s digital team, warning them to stop shortening the player's beautiful Yoruba name with words that carry highly negative meanings locally.

"Use Ade next time! Mola is a bastardised pronunciation of 'Mallam' here and he is absolutely not a mallam," one angry fan barked. "He is omo kaaro o jiire (a true child of the Yoruba race)!"

Another passionate supporter dropped a detailed breakdown of the name to educate the club: "The short version of his name should be 'Ola', not 'Mola'. Ade means crown or royalty, while Ola means wealth. His name literally means royalty with wealth. Next time, just caption the picture 'Royalty' instead of this absolute nonsense!"

Other fans completely lost their cool, shouting: "Ah beg, his name is Lookman, no be MOLA oh! Please pronounce his full name properly. Mola is an abusive word in Nigeria, that is definitely not how you shorten Ademola!"

Advertisement

READ ALSO: NPFL RAPID - ‘The mouth that criticised has become the hand that applauds’

‘Bench-warmer no more!’ – Fans demand 90 minutes for the world-class winger

Beyond the massive name controversy, the Nigerian football community aggressively targeted coach Diego Simeone for repeatedly freezing the lethal forward out of his starting lineups recently.

"You guys have been keeping him on the bench recently and we don’t like that at all," a fan warned. "Lookman is a world-class player who deserves regular 90-minute playing time, not these late cameo appearances!"

Advertisement

Despite the intense drama off the pitch, Simeone was full of high praise for the Nigerian star after the final whistle. 

The Argentine tactician hailed Lookman as an exceptionally valuable asset, stating that his elite one-on-one dribbling ability and incredible goal statistics are exactly what the club needs to chase European glory this season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Carrick at Man United || imago
Football
15.10.2026
He is under pressure — Man Utd legend casts doubts on Carrick’s future
Super Falcons skipper Ajibade against Comoros. She has reassured fans she's fine after the painful injury.
Football
15.10.2026
‘My spirits are high’ – Super Falcons leader Rasheedat Ajibade drops emotional update after horrific injury against Comoros
Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.
Football
15.10.2026
An Abusive Word – Angry fans blast Atletico Madrid over 'bastardised' Ademola Lookman name
‘Betrayed’ — Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s time as Portugal hero may be over
Football
15.10.2026
‘Betrayed’ — Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s time as Portugal hero may be over
We need protection – Vinicius demands action for himself, Yamal after four-match ban
Football
15.10.2026
We need protection – Vinicius demands action for himself, Yamal after four-match ban
Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa with his award against Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas’ Como.
Football
15.10.2026
Como-t for road - Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa runs riot as ‘Family’ club destroys Arsenal legend