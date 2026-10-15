An Abusive Word – Angry fans blast Atletico Madrid over 'bastardised' Ademola Lookman name

A massive social media war has broken out online after angry Nigerian football fans heavily attacked Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for using a highly offensive and incorrect nickname for Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman following his Champions League heroics against Manchester United.

Social media platform X has completely melted down into a state of toxic anger and cultural defence after Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid mistakenly insulted their own star forward on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid secured a dominant 2-0 victory over a struggling 10-man Manchester United side on Tuesday night, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman emerged as the ultimate hero of the night. Coming off the bench in the second half, the 28-year-old completely destroyed the Red Devils' hopes by reacting quickest to a parried save from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, tapping home from close range to seal the points.

Following his match-winning display, the club's official media handle attempted to show the Nigerian international some heavy love by posting a picture captioned: "We love you, Mola," alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.

However, the post completely backfired, triggering a massive, furious backlash from thousands of Nigerian fans who labeled the shortened name as completely bastardised and deeply abusive.

A special win 🕊️❤️🤍 https://t.co/2NnajoMMJI — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 13, 2026

‘He is royalty, not a Mallam!’ – Furious fans drop heavy cultural correction

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furious supporters instantly swarmed the comment section to fire back at the club’s digital team, warning them to stop shortening the player's beautiful Yoruba name with words that carry highly negative meanings locally.

"Use Ade next time! Mola is a bastardised pronunciation of 'Mallam' here and he is absolutely not a mallam," one angry fan barked. "He is omo kaaro o jiire (a true child of the Yoruba race)!"

Another passionate supporter dropped a detailed breakdown of the name to educate the club: "The short version of his name should be 'Ola', not 'Mola'. Ade means crown or royalty, while Ola means wealth. His name literally means royalty with wealth. Next time, just caption the picture 'Royalty' instead of this absolute nonsense!"

Other fans completely lost their cool, shouting: "Ah beg, his name is Lookman, no be MOLA oh! Please pronounce his full name properly. Mola is an abusive word in Nigeria, that is definitely not how you shorten Ademola!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

We love you, Mola 😍 https://t.co/GhI3HmWFkN — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 14, 2026

READ ALSO: NPFL RAPID - ‘The mouth that criticised has become the hand that applauds’

‘Bench-warmer no more!’ – Fans demand 90 minutes for the world-class winger

Beyond the massive name controversy, the Nigerian football community aggressively targeted coach Diego Simeone for repeatedly freezing the lethal forward out of his starting lineups recently.

"You guys have been keeping him on the bench recently and we don’t like that at all," a fan warned. "Lookman is a world-class player who deserves regular 90-minute playing time, not these late cameo appearances!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the intense drama off the pitch, Simeone was full of high praise for the Nigerian star after the final whistle.