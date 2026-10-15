‘Betrayed’ — Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s time as Portugal hero may be over
Ronaldo has been the subject of intense media scrutiny after walking out of the Portuguese national team after being benched by manager Jorge Jesus.
The 41-year-old was furious after being left on the bench against Norway despite an earlier understanding with Jesus that he would play the final 30 minutes. He later accused the coach of twice breaking his word and described the episode as a “betrayal.”
There have been discussions, with the forward reportedly open to returning to the team for next month's Nations League fixtures.
Speaking in Lisbon on Tuesday, Elma said a return for her brother is “more likely a no than a yes.” She added:
“I think they’re both hurt. The situation has stalled. When we’re betrayed, it’s very difficult to go back to normal.”
Ronaldo was subsequently suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation.
In a lengthy statement, he insisted he remains available for selection once any punishment is served and is not retiring from international football.
Elma, however, suggested those public words do not fully reflect his private feelings.
The episode has strained relations between Portugal’s record goalscorer and the national team setup under Jesus. While Ronaldo has left the door open, his sister’s remarks indicate the trust required for a reconciliation may already be broken.