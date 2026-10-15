We need protection – Vinicius demands action for himself, Yamal after four-match ban

Vinicius Junior has called for greater protection from referees for difference-making attackers after being handed a four-match suspension.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s Champions League comeback win over Roma, the Brazilian said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel like defenders can always kick me, yet I am the one who gets booked.

🚨 Vini Jr: “I feel like defenders can always kick me, yet I am the one who gets booked”. “I think we need to protect players who can make a difference like me, Lamine Yamal and Julián Álvarez…”. https://t.co/XZg7Tznvt0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2026

"We need to protect players who can make a difference like me, Lamine Yamal and Julián Álvarez.”

The comments come amid a difficult period for Vinicius. He was sent off against Villarreal for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the build-up to a disallowed goal and later received a four-match ban for the offence plus aggressive protests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspension rules him out of the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona.

His form this season has also been underwhelming by his standards, with just two goal contributions and growing frustration visible on the pitch.

The issues form part of a longer pattern at Real Madrid: Vinicius has repeatedly complained about heavy fouling, inconsistent refereeing, and what he sees as selective punishment, while remaining one of the most targeted attackers in La Liga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian has long argued that creative, high-impact players require stronger protection so they can influence games without constant physical disruption.