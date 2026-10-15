Advertisement

Como-t for road - Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa runs riot as ‘Family’ club destroys Arsenal legend

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:18 - 15 October 2026
Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa with his award against Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas’ Como.
Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa with his award against Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas’ Como.
Total chaos erupted in Rotterdam as a breathtaking second-half masterclass from Algerian winger Anis Hadj Moussa inspired Feyenoord to a thrilling comeback victory, leaving Arsenal icon Cesc Fabregas’ Como completely broken.
Advertisement

A spectacular night of Champions League football turned into an absolute nightmare for Italian side Como as a relentless Feyenoord attack completely tore their tactical plans to pieces under the bright European lights.

Advertisement

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Feyenoord side fought back heroically from a goal down to claim a massive, hard-fought victory over Serie A outfit Como in a five-goal thriller in Rotterdam. 

The explosive encounter kicked off with Assane Diao putting the visitors ahead with a clinical finish. However, the hosts responded almost immediately, with Gjivai Zechiel scoring a smart equaliser just two minutes later to turn the stadium into an absolute cauldron of noise.

The real drama unfolded right after the halftime break when Algerian international sensation Anis Hadj Moussa took absolute control of the pitch, terrorising the visitors and leaving Como's coaching staff completely helpless on the sidelines.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS THIS: NPFL DRAMA - ‘My elder brother called me after training’ – Sporting Lagos wonderkid drops emotional bombshell behind sudden name change after historic goal

The Moussa Show: How the Algerian winger single-handedly broke Como's defence

Feyenoord completely stepped on the gas in the second half, and Hadj Moussa became a total cheat code on the right wing. 

The explosive forward fired the Eredivisie leaders ahead in grand style, unleashing a powerful shot that uncharacteristically deflected off visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into the back of the net to trigger wild celebrations.

Advertisement

Statistically, Hadj Moussa was an absolute monster on the night. The winger registered the most touches inside the opposition penalty box (11) and took the most shots in the game (5), forcing the UEFA Technical Observer Group to officially crown him the undisputed Player of the Match.

"He was a constant threat in the second half, scoring a great goal and being heavily involved in the third," UEFA officials stated. "Como simply had no answers or solutions in their desperate attempts to stop him."

Hadj Moussa celebrates with his man of the match award.
Hadj Moussa celebrates with his man of the match award.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2027Q - ‘This one means a lot’ – Moses Usor breaks silence after rescuing Super Eagles from Madagascar disaster

Advertisement

‘We played like a family’ – Overwhelmed Hadj Moussa breaks silence on historic night

Speaking to UEFA via Ziggo Sport immediately after the final whistle, a joyful Hadj Moussa revealed that the tactical freedom given to him by the coach allowed him to completely destroy his markers.

"In the second half, there was much more space on the pitch, so I could easily go one-on-one with the defender. That heavily suits my style of play," an ecstatic Hadj Moussa confessed.

"For my goal, I honestly cannot explain why I chose to shoot at the near post. You just make that heavy decision in the split second."
Advertisement
Arsenal legend and Como boss Cesc Fabregas.
Arsenal legend and Como boss Cesc Fabregas.

The Algerian star concluded with an emotional message to the fans: "We played exactly like a family tonight. I give absolutely everything I have in my body for this team and for the club in every single game. The atmosphere in the stadium with the fans is completely crazy. I am just incredibly happy to be here."

While a late added-time substitute goal from Como's Tasos Douvikas reduced the deficit, it was way too late to deny Feyenoord their very first maximum points of the Champions League campaign, leaving the Italian debutants facing early tournament panic.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘Betrayed’ — Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s time as Portugal hero may be over
Football
15.10.2026
‘Betrayed’ — Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s time as Portugal hero may be over
We need protection – Vinicius demands action for himself, Yamal after four-match ban
Football
15.10.2026
We need protection – Vinicius demands action for himself, Yamal after four-match ban
Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa with his award against Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas’ Como.
Football
15.10.2026
Como-t for road - Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa runs riot as ‘Family’ club destroys Arsenal legend
Sporting Lagos wonderkid Clifford against Inter Lagos in the NPFL
Football
15.10.2026
Nigerian wonderkid drops emotional reason behind sudden name change before historic goal
Top Europa and Conference League Betting Picks
Bet Of The Day
15.10.2026
Top Europa and Conference League Betting Picks
We shut down Osimhen — What did Adeyemi say about facing fellow Nigerian?
Football
14.10.2026
We shut down Osimhen — What did Adeyemi say about facing fellow Nigerian?