Como-t for road - Algerian wizard Anis Hadj Moussa runs riot as ‘Family’ club destroys Arsenal legend

Total chaos erupted in Rotterdam as a breathtaking second-half masterclass from Algerian winger Anis Hadj Moussa inspired Feyenoord to a thrilling comeback victory, leaving Arsenal icon Cesc Fabregas’ Como completely broken.

A spectacular night of Champions League football turned into an absolute nightmare for Italian side Como as a relentless Feyenoord attack completely tore their tactical plans to pieces under the bright European lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Feyenoord side fought back heroically from a goal down to claim a massive, hard-fought victory over Serie A outfit Como in a five-goal thriller in Rotterdam.

The explosive encounter kicked off with Assane Diao putting the visitors ahead with a clinical finish. However, the hosts responded almost immediately, with Gjivai Zechiel scoring a smart equaliser just two minutes later to turn the stadium into an absolute cauldron of noise.

The real drama unfolded right after the halftime break when Algerian international sensation Anis Hadj Moussa took absolute control of the pitch, terrorising the visitors and leaving Como's coaching staff completely helpless on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Moussa Show: How the Algerian winger single-handedly broke Como's defence

Feyenoord completely stepped on the gas in the second half, and Hadj Moussa became a total cheat code on the right wing.

The explosive forward fired the Eredivisie leaders ahead in grand style, unleashing a powerful shot that uncharacteristically deflected off visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into the back of the net to trigger wild celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Statistically, Hadj Moussa was an absolute monster on the night. The winger registered the most touches inside the opposition penalty box (11) and took the most shots in the game (5), forcing the UEFA Technical Observer Group to officially crown him the undisputed Player of the Match.

"He was a constant threat in the second half, scoring a great goal and being heavily involved in the third," UEFA officials stated. "Como simply had no answers or solutions in their desperate attempts to stop him."

Hadj Moussa celebrates with his man of the match award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘We played like a family’ – Overwhelmed Hadj Moussa breaks silence on historic night

Speaking to UEFA via Ziggo Sport immediately after the final whistle, a joyful Hadj Moussa revealed that the tactical freedom given to him by the coach allowed him to completely destroy his markers.

"In the second half, there was much more space on the pitch, so I could easily go one-on-one with the defender. That heavily suits my style of play," an ecstatic Hadj Moussa confessed.

"For my goal, I honestly cannot explain why I chose to shoot at the near post. You just make that heavy decision in the split second."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tonight’s UCL Player of the Match: 💫 Anis Hadj Moussa #UCL https://t.co/gKz1wK7ctF — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) October 14, 2026

Arsenal legend and Como boss Cesc Fabregas.

The Algerian star concluded with an emotional message to the fans: "We played exactly like a family tonight. I give absolutely everything I have in my body for this team and for the club in every single game. The atmosphere in the stadium with the fans is completely crazy. I am just incredibly happy to be here."