He is out till next year — Carrick delivers bad injury news about Man Utd star

Manchester United have suffered a bad injury blow taking their problematic start to the season from bad to worse.

Michael Carrick, who is reportedly under pressure after a rough start to the season, has delivered a major setback to the club’s attacking plans, confirming that star striker Benjamin Sesko faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The £65 million Slovenian forward has been struggling with a persistent shin problem that first flared up towards the end of last season.

Although Šeško initially recovered to make early-season appearances, the recurring pain forced him out of recent domestic fixtures and international duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in his media address, Carrick revealed that United will proceed with extreme caution to prevent long-term complications:

🚨🎙️🗣️: Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko “Sesko will be out for a long time. May be next year to fully see him play again, we have to take our time. [@talk_SPORT] https://t.co/HVeQXnyZ2X — 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@OTPipers) October 15, 2026

"Šeško will be out for a long time. Maybe next year to fully see him play again, we have to take our time."

The loss of the 23-year-old, who has registered 14 goals in 38 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford compounds a growing injury list for Carrick's side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defenders Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have also picked up setbacks, leaving the Red Devils depleted in key areas.

The Red Devils face Leeds next, looking for their first league win since beating Ipswich 5-2 back in August.