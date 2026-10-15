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He is out till next year — Carrick delivers bad injury news about Man Utd star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:38 - 15 October 2026
Manchester United have suffered a bad injury blow taking their problematic start to the season from bad to worse.
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Michael Carrick, who is reportedly under pressure after a rough start to the season, has delivered a major setback to the club’s attacking plans, confirming that star striker Benjamin Sesko faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

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The £65 million Slovenian forward has been struggling with a persistent shin problem that first flared up towards the end of last season.

Although Šeško initially recovered to make early-season appearances, the recurring pain forced him out of recent domestic fixtures and international duty.

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Speaking in his media address, Carrick revealed that United will proceed with extreme caution to prevent long-term complications:

"Šeško will be out for a long time. Maybe next year to fully see him play again, we have to take our time."

The loss of the 23-year-old, who has registered 14 goals in 38 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford compounds a growing injury list for Carrick's side.

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Defenders Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have also picked up setbacks, leaving the Red Devils depleted in key areas.

The Red Devils face Leeds next, looking for their first league win since beating Ipswich 5-2 back in August.

Carrick will likely continue with Cunha as the main striker with Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo supporting.

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