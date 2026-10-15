He is under pressure — Man Utd legend casts doubts on Carrick’s future

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted that manager Michael Carrick is under pressure at Old Trafford following another disappointing result.

Carrick’s side currently sit 13th in the Premier League after a poor start to the campaign, with just two wins from their opening matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on his YouTube channel after United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Ferdinand said:

“Yeah, I think he is under a bit of pressure but that is normal being a Manchester United manager.

"Let Michael Carrick show us that he can swim against the tide because last season he did fantastically well. Let him have a go and let him work at it, let him see if he can turn this around.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season Carrick earned significant credit after taking interim charge and guiding United to a strong finish that secured a permanent role.

That goodwill is now being tested as the team struggles for consistency in both domestic and European competitions.

Ferdinand’s comments stop short of calling for change, instead framing the current pressure as part of the job at United.

He stressed the need to give Carrick time to arrest the slide, pointing to the former midfielder’s success in stabilising the club during his time as interim boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement