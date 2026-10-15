Messi flaunts billionaire status with $10.4 million Yacht

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi purchases a $10.4M Sunreef luxury yacht, joining his MIM Ocean charter fleet

Lionel Messi is taking his billionaire lifestyle to the high seas after reportedly purchasing a €10 million ($10.4 million) luxury yacht that combines family comfort with an ambitious business venture.

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The Inter Miami superstar has teamed up with Sunreef Yachts for a customised 28-metre catamaran that will join his charter fleet in Spain, adding another expensive asset to his expanding business portfolio.

Inside Messi’s $10.4 million luxury yacht

Sunreef Yachts announced Messi’s arrival as a client, unveiling the football icon’s customised Sunreef ULTIMA 88 power catamaran, which is currently under construction in the United Arab Emirates.

The 28-metre vessel is designed to deliver high-end luxury and privacy, featuring twin 1,000-horsepower engines, a full-beam master suite and four guest cabins. It also includes a dedicated garage for custom Jet Skis and an exclusive Ocean Lounge that provides direct access to the water for swimming.

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For Messi, the purchase reflects his long-standing appreciation for spending time at sea with his family.

“It’s a real pleasure to join the Sunreef family. My family and I have always loved spending time at sea... Sunreef Yachts have the style and features I really like,” the Argentine said.

Sunreef founder and chief executive Francis Lapp also welcomed Messi and his family to the company, expressing pride in the partnership.

The yacht’s appeal extends beyond private holidays, however, as the vessel is expected to become part of Messi’s MIM Ocean charter fleet in Spain’s Balearic Islands. The move gives the footballer another opportunity to turn his interests in luxury and leisure into a commercial venture.

Messi expands his business empire beyond football

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The yacht purchase comes as Messi continues to expand his investments beyond his playing career, with his interests increasingly extending into Spanish football.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been announced as the new owner of CD Eldense, a Spanish club founded in 1921 and based in Elda, Alicante. The takeover marks another step in his growing involvement in the country’s football landscape.

Eldense described the acquisition as the beginning of a “new and exciting stage” in its history. The project is expected to focus on sporting, institutional and social development while preserving the club’s local identity.

Messi had already acquired fifth-tier side UE Cornellà on April 16, making the Eldense investment a move into a club competing at a higher level of Spanish football.

His business interests also include a potential stake in Inter Miami after his playing contract with the Major League Soccer club ends.

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