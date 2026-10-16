Hope at last! Unemployed ex-Man Utd flop Sancho finally close to joining LaLiga club

Jadon Sancho has been without a club for four months since leaving Manchester United as a free agent.

Getafe president Ángel Torres has sent shockwaves through Spanish football by confirming active negotiations to sign former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

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The 26-year-old English forward, currently a free agent following his departure from Old Trafford, has emerged as a primary target for the Madrid-based outfit as they seek to reinforce their attack.

Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest | Getty Images

Jadon Sancho | IMAGO

Speaking to Movistar Plus ahead of Getafe's Conference League match in Craiova, Torres revealed that discussions are at a advanced stage alongside a prospective move for Villarreal playmaker Dani Parejo.

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🚨🔵⚪️ Getafe submit official proposal to Jadon Sancho to try sign him as free agent. Sancho has proposals from Middle East but Getafe want to ‘repeat’ the Greenwood deal and sign Jadon. After Carvajal, Getafe try for one more star signing on a free. https://t.co/Jddhvz0zgR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2026

"We are in talks with Sancho, just as we were three or four months ago. Parejo could also be another option.

"We should be able to confirm whether or not we finalize these negotiations next week."

The primary obstacle remains financial. Sancho is reportedly seeking a wage packet in the region of €4 million per season, a substantial outlay for a club of Getafe's stature.

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However, reports in Spain indicate Torres is willing to provide a personal financial guarantee, similar to previous marquee additions, to navigate La Liga’s strict economic control limits.