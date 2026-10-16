Red-hot Iheanacho reveals brand-new name, drops massive message after rewriting Turkish football history

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has broken his silence on social media, sending shocks through the football community by unveiling a stunning new identity to celebrate his historic, record-breaking performance in Turkey.

Nigerian international superstar Kelechi Iheanacho has officially broken his silence online after pulling off one of the greatest individual football achievements in modern history.

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The 29-year-old Bursaspor marksman took to his official Instagram page to react after delivering a spectacular masterclass on Thursday night, where he bagged a ruthless brace and recorded a fine assist to guide his side to a dominant 3-0 away victory against Muglaspor.

But instead of a generic post-match message, the former Manchester City and Leicester City lethal finisher dropped an absolute bombshell that has left both Nigerian and Turkish fans in total excitement.

Iheanacho uploaded a striking picture of himself completely dressed in fine, traditional Turkish regalia, accompanied by a highly confident caption that introduced a brand-new cultural nickname.

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T İ M S A H Ş O V https://t.co/PHrHWA1Z3S — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) October 15, 2026

‘Call me Kelechi Agabey!’ – Senior Man embraces Turkish royalty after shattering 64-year-old jinx

The brilliant forward's internet-breaking Instagram post read: “We go ball till eternity, Kelechi Agabey.”

By calling himself "Agabey”, a deeply respectful Turkish title that translates to "Big Brother" or "Boss”, the Super Eagles star has officially accepted his status as the undisputed king of the league.

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Kelechi Iheanacho posted this on his Instagram.

The fans have already swarmed his page to validate the name, claiming his god-level form on the pitch earned him the right to be addressed as royalty.

The historic strike on Thursday moved the clinical Nigerian past the legendary nine-game scoring streaks set by the immortal Galatasaray icon Metin Oktay all the way back in 1963, cementing his place at the absolute pinnacle of Turkish national football history.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his latest goal.

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14 Goals in 10 Games: A loud message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

With an unbelievable return of 14 goals and three assists in just ten matches since his high-profile arrival from Celtic, "Kelechi Agabey" is playing with the highest level of confidence seen in his career.

This social media explosion comes at a time when Nigerian football enthusiasts are demanding that national team head coach Eric Chelle make Iheanacho the focal point of the Super Eagles' attack for the upcoming international fixtures.

With star player Victor Osimhen recovering from his groin injury, Iheanacho has proven that his current sharpness cannot be matched by any other forward on the continent.

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