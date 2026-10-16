Ex-Man City star fires back at Roy Keane over 114 charges claim

A former Manchester City star has responded to Roy Keane over his comments regarding the guilty verdict.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has emphatically rejected Roy Keane's suggestion that players from the club's golden era should throw their winners' medals in the bin.

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The explosive exchange follows the recent ruling by an independent commission that found Manchester City guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial regulations.

The systemic infractions occurred between 2009 and 2018, casting a massive shadow over the achievements of the squad built during that era.

In the wake of the guilty verdict, Manchester United legend Roy Keane sparked controversy by stating that the City squad members from that period ought to feel disgusted and should discard their accolades.

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Joe Hart response Hart's

Hart, speaking to Sky Vegas, made it abundantly clear that he has zero intention of parting with his hard-earned honors.

The former England international pointed out that Keane is speaking from an outside perspective, completely detached from the physical toll required to win those titles.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart || Imago

"Yeah, good for him. Well, you can show that one if you want, because he speaks like how people might want to feel," Hart remarked in response to Keane's comments.

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"He’s not in that situation, he’s never been in that situation, so it’s very easy to say those sorts of things, but I’m in that situation and I certainly don’t feel like that," he added.

Hart insisted that regardless of the legal battles in the boardroom, the graft and dedication of the players on the pitch remain absolute facts.

Hart’s legacy under scrutiny

The period under investigation perfectly aligns with the most successful phase of Hart's club career.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium between 2006 and 2018, the goalkeeper amassed 348 appearances and established himself as a certified club legend.

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Joe Hart || Imago

He secured five major trophies during the exact window of the financial breaches.

Hart was the undisputed number one as City claimed two Premier League titles (2011/12 and 2013/14), one FA Cup (2010/11), and two League Cups (2013/14 and 2015/16).

If the club's ongoing appeal fails, potential sanctions could include retrospective title stripping, which would officially erase those triumphs from the record books.

However, Hart remains defiant about his memories and the legitimacy of his squad's on-pitch dominance.

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