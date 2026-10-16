We outclassed them in every way – Roma boss claps back at Jose Mourinho

AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has hit back at Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese claimed the Italian side’s players were “dead” during Los Blancos’ dramatic Champions League comeback.

Roma led 3-1 deep into the second half before collapsing to a 4-3 defeat.

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Speaking after the match, Mourinho suggested Roma had cracked both physically and mentally under the pressure of the occasion. Gasperini rejected the claim outright.

“I don’t think so. It seems to me that if anyone couldn’t take it anymore, it was them. We could have scored a few more goals,” the Roma boss said.

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Scintille tra #Gasperini e #Mourinho. Mou: “Sul 3-1 per tutti la gara era morta, ma quelli morti erano i giocatori della Roma. È molto difficile giocare con intensità e stile di gioco che hanno loro”. Gasp: “Se c’era una squadra cotta era il Real. Li abbiamo surclassati in tutto” https://t.co/PlBxamDOPW — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 14, 2026

“They were outclassed in every department. They scored the goals, and they rightly count; they were good at using their physicality.

"For the rest, they certainly weren’t up to the task.”

Gasperini insisted his side had dominated large periods of the contest and were the superior team for most of the 90 minutes, despite the final scoreline.

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The result leaves Real Madrid eighth in the Champions League standings after two wins from two matches.