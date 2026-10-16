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Ex-Chelsea star reveals BIGGEST mistake Real Madrid made in summer transfer window

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:30 - 16 October 2026
Jude Bellingham
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham (Credit: Imago) - Photo: IMAGO
A legendary French footballer attempted to diagnose Real Madrid's problems.
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Former French international Marcel Desailly has boldly claimed that Real Madrid made a massive mistake by not selling Vinicius Júnior during the summer transfer window.

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The 26-year-old Brazilian winger is currently enduring a difficult period at the Santiago Bernabéu following his recent contract extension.

What Desaily said 

Desailly delivered his brutal assessment of the forward's situation, pointing directly to his dysfunctional on-pitch relationship with Kylian Mbappé.

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"I think Real Madrid should have let Vinicius leave. They need to look for other players," Desailly stated, per BeINSports.

"Once again, we are talking about the partnership between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius. This partnership has not proven successful," he added.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe || Imago

A summer of uncertainty

The comments arrive after a turbulent summer for the Brazilian international. Vinicius was linked with a blockbuster transfer to Arsenal during the off-season amid a protracted contract standoff with the Spanish giants.

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The speculation ultimately ended in August 2026 when he signed a lucrative six-year extension, keeping him tied to the club until 2032.

However, the bumper renewal has completely failed to translate into positive performances on the pitch.

Vinicius dramatic dip in form

Since signing the new deal, Vinicius has struggled immensely to replicate the world-class standards that defined his earlier years in the Spanish capital.

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The forward has managed just one goal across eight LALIGA appearances this season.

His overall return of one goal and three assists in ten matches across all competitions represents a shocking drop in his usual attacking output.

The frustrations were visible Real Madrid's recent UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma on Wednesday, October 14.

With his side trailing 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, manager José Mourinho unceremoniously substituted the winger before the hour mark in the 59th minute.

His replacement, Endrick, helped spark a dramatic turnaround as Real Madrid ultimately secured a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory without their star winger on the pitch.

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The Mbappé dilemma

Desailly believes the root cause of Vinicius's struggles is his fundamental inability to coexist tactically with Mbappé.

Since the French captain arrived as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, the attacking duo has failed to deliver collective success.

Real Madrid have notably failed to secure a single major trophy since Mbappé's arrival, putting intense pressure on the squad's attacking dynamics.

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The French World Cup winner argued that a clean break would have allowed the club to properly restructure while offering the player an escape from the mounting criticism.

"So, in my personal opinion as an analyst, I think it would be better for him to leave," Desailly concluded.

"And let’s see whether he would be able to erase all the negative thoughts and opinions directed towards him."

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