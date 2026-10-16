Chelsea's Reece James suffers another major blow

Chelsea have provided an update on Reece James's injury status after he missed the victory over Bournemouth.

Chelsea Football Club have officially confirmed that club captain Reece James has undergone minor knee surgery following an injury sustained during a recent training session at Cobham.

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The London club released an official statement on Friday, October 16, detailing the latest frustrating setback in the 26-year-old's career.

Missing the Bournemouth clash

The defender was notably absent from Chelsea's matchday squad during their dominant 5-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

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While his teammates secured the three points, medical staff were conducting detailed assessments on James' knee to determine the extent of the damage suffered in training.

Those evaluations ultimately pointed to a surgical intervention as the only viable solution.

"Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery," the official Chelsea statement read.

"The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training," the club added.

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The road to recovery

The club has not provided a specific timeframe or target date for his return to competitive action.

However, they noted that the procedure was a success and that he is already on the recovery trail ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday.

"Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase," the statement continued.

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A career plagued by injuries

The news comes as a significant blow for both James and the club, as the right-back has endured a disrupted career due to persistent fitness issues.

Since breaking into the first team and helping Chelsea secure the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League title, James has been repeatedly sidelined.