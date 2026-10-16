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Bet of the Day: Friday's Top 8 Football Predictions
Ademola Lookman celebrates against Manchestser United.
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October 16, 2026
Free football predictions, expert picks, odds and betting tips for today. Updated daily.
Yesterday
Today
🔥 Today's Best Bet
Burnley vs Wolves
Over 2.5 Goals
Confidence: 9/10
Both teams have shown defensive weaknesses, and with Burnley scoring four against Watford and Wolves conceding three against Bolton recently, over 2.5 goals is a reasonable pick.
NGBET1.44
Stake1.41
⚽ Today's betting tips
🔥 Banker
FC Alashkert Yerevan vs FC Syunik
Home 2UP
1.22
🎯 10/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FC Yantra Gabrovo vs PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv
Over 1.5 Goals
1.27
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
NK Rudes Zagreb vs HNK Rijeka
Away 2UP
1.35
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FK Pribram vs FK Fotbal Trinec
Over 1.5 Goals
1.20
🎯 8/10
🔥 Banker
Helmond Sport vs NAC Breda
Away 1UP
1.26
🎯 8/10
🔥 Banker
SK Rapid vs TSV Hartberg
Home 2UP
1.27
🎯 10/10
⭐ Strong Pick
GD Chaves vs Os Marialvas
Home 2UP
1.29
🎯 9/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Ayr United FC vs Partick Thistle FC
Over 1.5 Goals
1.25
🎯 8/10
💰 Build your bet slip
Tick "Add to slip" on any picks above to build a multiple.
📅 Yesterday's results
🔥 Banker
KKS Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen
Away 1UP
1.27
🎯 10/10
🔥 Banker
Salzburg vs AC Milan
Over 1.5 Goals
1.18
🎯 10/10
🔥 Banker
Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz
Home 2UP
1.20
🎯 10/10
⭐ Strong Pick
NEC Nijmegen vs PFC Levski Sofia
Over 1.5 Goals
1.24
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Riga FC vs FC Kairat Almaty
Over 6.5 Corners
1.23
🎯 9/10
⭐ Strong Pick
SK Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps
Over 7.5 Corners
1.30
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
KF Egnatia Rrogozhine vs FC Midtjylland
Over 1.5 Goals
1.24
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Kuopion Palloseura vs Trabzonspor
Over 1.5 Goals
1.22
🎯 9/10
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- ✓ Daily free tips
- ✓ Early selections
- ✓ Accumulator ideas
- ✓ Match analysis
- ✓ Results tracking
❓ Frequently Asked Questions About Bet of the Day
1. What is the Bet of the Day?▾
The Bet of the Day is Pulse Sports’ daily selection of football betting tips and predictions. Our experts analyse upcoming matches, including team form, recent performances, head-to-head records, injuries, home and away statistics, and other relevant factors to identify betting opportunities worth considering.
2. What is the best bet of the day today?▾
The best bet of the day depends on the matches being played and the latest available information. Pulse Sports reviews the day’s fixtures and highlights selected bets based on factors such as team form, statistics, player availability, and potential value. Check this page regularly for our latest football betting tips and daily selections.
3. Where can I find today's football predictions?▾
You can find Pulse Sports’ latest football predictions on our Bet of the Day page. We provide daily predictions covering selected football matches and betting markets, helping punters identify potential bets for matches taking place today and upcoming fixtures.
4. How are the Bet of the Day predictions selected?▾
Our betting predictions are based on analysis of factors such as recent team form, goalscoring records, home and away performance, head-to-head statistics, injuries, suspensions, team news, and other relevant match data. The aim is to identify selections with a strong statistical and analytical basis rather than relying on guesswork.
5. What types of bets are included in the Bet of the Day?▾
Our Bet of the Day selections can cover a variety of football betting markets, including match winners, double chance, over and under goals, both teams to score, handicaps, correct scores, and other available markets. The markets featured can vary depending on the fixtures and the opportunities identified by our analysts.
6. Are Pulse Sports betting tips guaranteed to win?▾
No. There are no guaranteed football betting predictions or risk-free bets. Our tips are based on analysis and statistical information, but football matches can produce unpredictable results. Punters should treat betting tips as information to support their own decisions and should always bet responsibly.
7. How often are the Bet of the Day predictions updated?▾
The Bet of the Day page is updated regularly with new football betting tips and predictions as fixtures become available. We recommend checking the page before placing a bet because odds, team news, injuries, line-ups, and other match information can change before kick-off.
18+. Please gamble responsibly. No tip or prediction guarantees a winning outcome — always bet within your means.
🔥 Today's Best BetOver 2.5 Goals @ 1.44BET NOW
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