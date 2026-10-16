'Ndidi deserves playing time' – Besiktas boss open to saving Super Eagles captain from bench role

Beşiktaş boss Vincenzo Italiano praises Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi after giving him a start in their 3-2 UEFA Europa League victory over Hoffenheim

Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano has explained why he handed Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi his second start of the season, insisting the Nigerian midfielder deserves more minutes on the pitch.

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Ndidi started Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash against Hoffenheim as Italiano rotated his midfield options, playing 90 minutes before being substituted by Ümit Akdağ in stoppage time during Beşiktaş’s 3-2 victory.

Italiano explains decision to start Ndidi

The Nigerian midfielder had largely been restricted to a substitute role earlier in the campaign, making his inclusion against Hoffenheim an opportunity to stake a stronger claim for regular playing time.

However, Italiano stressed that his decision was not driven by a tactical adjustment or concerns about his other midfielders. Instead, the Beşiktaş manager wanted to ensure Ndidi received opportunities to contribute from the start.

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“This isn't a technical or tactical issue. We need to involve Ndidi as well; he deserves playing time. That's why I gave him playing time,” Italiano said, as quoted by A Spor.

The Italian coach also pointed to the demands of a busy schedule, explaining that he needed to manage the workload of his midfielders with several fixtures still to come.

Salih Özcan, in particular, had already featured in several matches this season, making the Europa League encounter a suitable opportunity to give Ndidi a chance to impress.

Super Eagles captain backed to make an impact

Italiano spoke positively about Ndidi’s ability, describing the midfielder as a high-level player who needed more time on the pitch to demonstrate his quality.

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“Salih has also played a lot of matches this season, and we have many more matches ahead. That's why I gave Ndidi a chance. Ndidi is a high-level, good player. He needs playing time today. I think he will do well,” he added.

The Hoffenheim fixture marked Ndidi’s second start for Beşiktaş in all competitions this season. His first came against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on August 23, while Thursday’s appearance was his first start in the Europa League this campaign.

Ndidi’s full 90-minute outing and Italiano’s comments could offer encouragement to the Super Eagles captain as he looks to establish himself more firmly in the starting XI.