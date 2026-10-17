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Bet of the Day: Expert Betting Picks Across Europe's Top Leagues

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 06:51 - 17 October 2026
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October 17, 2026
Free football predictions, expert picks, odds and betting tips for today. Updated daily.
Yesterday
Today
🔥 Today's Best Bet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
German Bundesliga · Kick-off 17:30
Over 8.5 Corners
Confidence: 9/10
Bayern’s attacking dominance and both teams’ tendency to create chances could lead to plenty of shots and deflections, making over 8.5 corners a solid option.
NGBET1.32
Stake1.30
PLACE THIS BET
⚽ Today's betting tips
⭐ Strong Pick
Fulham vs Hull City
15:00 · EPL
Over 1.5 Goals
1.23
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Betis vs Barcelona
17:30 · La Liga
Away 2UP
1.43
🎯 9/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
14:30 · German Bundesliga
Over 7.5 Corners
1.31
🎯 8/10
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🔥 Banker
Bologna vs Inter
17:00 · Serie A
Over 1,5 Goals
1.20
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Roma vs Genoa
19:45 · Serie A
Home 1UP
1.31
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Lille vs Brest
19:45 · Ligue 1
Over 1.5 Goals
1.22
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Slavia Prague vs FC Hradec Kralove
14:00 · Czechia - 1.Liga
Home 2UP
1.33
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Viking FK vs Fredrikstad FK
17:00 · Norway - Eliteserien
Home 2UP
1.32
🎯 8/10
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💰 Build your bet slip
Tick "Add to slip" on any picks above to build a multiple.
Combined odds 1.00Return ₦0
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📅 Yesterday's results
🔥 Banker
FC Alashkert Yerevan vs FC Syunik
14:00 · Armenia -Premier League
✅ WON
Home 2UP
1.22
🎯 10/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FC Yantra Gabrovo vs PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv
17:00 · Bulgarian Cup
✅ WON
Over 1.5 Goals
1.27
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
NK Rudes Zagreb vs HNK Rijeka
17:00 · Croatia HNL
✅ WON
Away 2UP
1.35
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FK Pribram vs FK Fotbal Trinec
17:00 · Czechia FHL
✅ WON
Over 1.5 Goals
1.20
🎯 8/10
🔥 Banker
Helmond Sport vs NAC Breda
19:00 · Eerste Divisie
✅ WON
Away 1UP
1.26
🎯 8/10
🔥 Banker
SK Rapid vs TSV Hartberg
18:30 · Austria Bundesliga
✅ WON
Home 2UP
1.27
🎯 10/10
⭐ Strong Pick
GD Chaves vs Os Marialvas
20:00 · Taca de Portugal
✅ WON
Home 2UP
1.29
🎯 9/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Ayr United FC vs Partick Thistle FC
19:30 · Scotland Championship
❌ LOST
Over 1.5 Goals
1.25
🎯 8/10
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❓ Frequently Asked Questions About Bet of the Day

1. What is the Bet of the Day?
The Bet of the Day is Pulse Sports’ daily selection of football betting tips and predictions. Our experts analyse upcoming matches, including team form, recent performances, head-to-head records, injuries, home and away statistics, and other relevant factors to identify betting opportunities worth considering.

2. What is the best bet of the day today?
The best bet of the day depends on the matches being played and the latest available information. Pulse Sports reviews the day’s fixtures and highlights selected bets based on factors such as team form, statistics, player availability, and potential value. Check this page regularly for our latest football betting tips and daily selections.

3. Where can I find today's football predictions?
You can find Pulse Sports’ latest football predictions on our Bet of the Day page. We provide daily predictions covering selected football matches and betting markets, helping punters identify potential bets for matches taking place today and upcoming fixtures.

4. How are the Bet of the Day predictions selected?
Our betting predictions are based on analysis of factors such as recent team form, goalscoring records, home and away performance, head-to-head statistics, injuries, suspensions, team news, and other relevant match data. The aim is to identify selections with a strong statistical and analytical basis rather than relying on guesswork.

5. What types of bets are included in the Bet of the Day?
Our Bet of the Day selections can cover a variety of football betting markets, including match winners, double chance, over and under goals, both teams to score, handicaps, correct scores, and other available markets. The markets featured can vary depending on the fixtures and the opportunities identified by our analysts.

6. Are Pulse Sports betting tips guaranteed to win?
No. There are no guaranteed football betting predictions or risk-free bets. Our tips are based on analysis and statistical information, but football matches can produce unpredictable results. Punters should treat betting tips as information to support their own decisions and should always bet responsibly.

7. How often are the Bet of the Day predictions updated?
The Bet of the Day page is updated regularly with new football betting tips and predictions as fixtures become available. We recommend checking the page before placing a bet because odds, team news, injuries, line-ups, and other match information can change before kick-off.
18+. Please gamble responsibly. No tip or prediction guarantees a winning outcome — always bet within your means.
🔥 Today's Best BetOver 8.5 Corners @ 1.32
BET NOW
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