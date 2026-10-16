Nico Williams agent finally reveals REAL reason Barcelona move failed
The long-held mystery behind Nico Williams’ failed transfer to Barcelona has finally been solved, with the winger’s agent explicitly blaming the Catalan club’s financial instability for the deal’s collapse.
Williams was widely considered to be Barcelona’s primary transfer target during the summer of 2024.
Following a sensational individual campaign that culminated in a starring role at the European Championship, the Athletic Club forward was courted by several heavyweights, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.
However, Barcelona pursued the winger intently, and the two parties reportedly reached an agreement in principle.
How the deal broke down
Félix Tainta, Williams’ agent, has now broken his silence regarding the failed negotiations during an appearance on the Los Fulanos podcast.
Tainta explained that while the talks were advanced, Barcelona’s well-documented salary cap issues and inflated wage bill presented a massive obstacle.
The club simply could not guarantee they would be able to register the player with LALIGA. This unacceptable level of uncertainty eventually forced the player’s camp to walk away from the negotiating table.
"We were in talks with Barca," Tainta confirmed on the podcast. "We were discussing, then we reached a stage in the negotiations where Nico could no longer afford to stay on the sidelines."
"Nico is a Formula 1 and if I come to your house, I don't have to take on your problem," Tainta continued. "That's what I made Barca understand."
The need for stability
Tainta noted that they could not risk Williams being sidelined during a crucial phase of his development, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching.
"We decided that if there weren't certain guarantees, we couldn't take the risk of Nico going there and not playing," he said.
"Regardless of whether there was a World Cup on the horizon - which there was - or not. He is a professional who needs to be able to do his job."
Ultimately, the lack of firm guarantees pushed Williams to remain with Athletic Club.
Pressured by his current club and his family, the winger opted for stability and secured a massive 10-year contract extension in July 2025, keeping him in Bilbao until 2035.
How both parties moved on
Since the collapsed deal, both parties have moved on and found success through different avenues.
Williams remained a vital asset for Athletic Club, while Barcelona discovered internal solutions.
During the subsequent 2024/25 season, Raphinha stepped up to deliver an excellent campaign on the left wing for the Catalan side.
Barcelona have since bolstered their attacking depth further, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi for the current 2026/27 campaign.