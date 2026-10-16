Nico Williams agent finally reveals REAL reason Barcelona move failed

Nico Williams' agent, Felix Tainta, explained how the move to Barcelona break down.

The long-held mystery behind Nico Williams’ failed transfer to Barcelona has finally been solved, with the winger’s agent explicitly blaming the Catalan club’s financial instability for the deal’s collapse.

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​Williams was widely considered to be Barcelona’s primary transfer target during the summer of 2024.

​Following a sensational individual campaign that culminated in a starring role at the European Championship, the Athletic Club forward was courted by several heavyweights, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

​However, Barcelona pursued the winger intently, and the two parties reportedly reached an agreement in principle.

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How the deal broke down

​Félix Tainta, Williams’ agent, has now broken his silence regarding the failed negotiations during an appearance on the Los Fulanos podcast.

​Tainta explained that while the talks were advanced, Barcelona’s well-documented salary cap issues and inflated wage bill presented a massive obstacle.

Nico Williams (Credit: Imago)

​The club simply could not guarantee they would be able to register the player with LALIGA. ​This unacceptable level of uncertainty eventually forced the player’s camp to walk away from the negotiating table.

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​"We were in talks with Barca," Tainta confirmed on the podcast. "We were discussing, then we reached a stage in the negotiations where Nico could no longer afford to stay on the sidelines."

​"Nico is a Formula 1 and if I come to your house, I don't have to take on your problem," Tainta continued. "That's what I made Barca understand."

​The need for stability

​Tainta noted that they could not risk Williams being sidelined during a crucial phase of his development, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching.

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​"We decided that if there weren't certain guarantees, we couldn't take the risk of Nico going there and not playing," he said.

​"Regardless of whether there was a World Cup on the horizon - which there was - or not. He is a professional who needs to be able to do his job."

​Ultimately, the lack of firm guarantees pushed Williams to remain with Athletic Club.

​Pressured by his current club and his family, the winger opted for stability and secured a massive 10-year contract extension in July 2025, keeping him in Bilbao until 2035.

How both parties moved on

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​Since the collapsed deal, both parties have moved on and found success through different avenues.

​Williams remained a vital asset for Athletic Club, while Barcelona discovered internal solutions.

​During the subsequent 2024/25 season, Raphinha stepped up to deliver an excellent campaign on the left wing for the Catalan side.