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Scholes makes shocking admission about Carrick amid Man United struggles

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:42 - 16 October 2026
Carrick confident despite Carabao exit
Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes discussed Michael Carrick's struggles this season.
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​Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered a brutal assessment of Michael Carrick's struggles at Old Trafford.

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​The former midfielder believes his ex-teammate, who was appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United in May 2026, is already mentally tapped out and looking for an escape route.

​He earned the role following a highly successful interim stint during the 2025/26 campaign. However, his first full season in charge has quickly morphed into a nightmare.

​A disastrous start to the season

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​The Red Devils are currently enduring their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

​Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table, having collected just six points from their opening six fixtures.

​The mounting pressure has already sparked serious and ongoing conversations regarding Carrick's job security.

​While the club hierarchy reportedly still trusts the 45-year-old, he has quickly become the bookmakers' favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

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What Scholes said 

​Speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast, Scholes questioned whether Carrick possesses the mental resilience for the crisis.

​The 51-year-old suggested the manager might already be hoping for a lucrative severance package.

​"Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had," Scholes noted, questioning Carrick's overall managerial impact.

Paul Scholes || Credit: Imago
Paul Scholes says Mikel was a classic number 6. || Credit: Imago
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​"There's a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him... Michael's a nice lad."

​"Is there a bit of him that's thinking, 'Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I'll take a few quid.'"

Scholes questions Man Uninted board 

​Scholes also weighed in on the rumours linking Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to the Old Trafford hot seat.

​While praising Hurzeler's impressive start on the south coast, Scholes warned that managing Manchester United is an entirely different beast.

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​"He's done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man United is different," Scholes explained.

​"The scrutiny is on you every single week. If Brighton didn't win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered."

​"The one thing that someone like Hurzeler has got over Michael is that he's done a body of work in the Premier League."

​Despite his doubts about Carrick's mindset, Scholes ultimately directed his frustration at the Manchester United boardroom.

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​He argued that the constant cycle of sacking managers has completely destabilised the club.

​"We've been here for the last three years. We look like it looks like or the sound it sounds like, they're going to change the manager again," Scholes lamented.

​"How can we keep doing this? We're back to square one after six games of the season."

​"When do you stop sacking managers and start blaming people above, the people who are possibly buying the players, the people who are pointing at Michael?"

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