Scholes makes shocking admission about Carrick amid Man United struggles
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered a brutal assessment of Michael Carrick's struggles at Old Trafford.
The former midfielder believes his ex-teammate, who was appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United in May 2026, is already mentally tapped out and looking for an escape route.
He earned the role following a highly successful interim stint during the 2025/26 campaign. However, his first full season in charge has quickly morphed into a nightmare.
A disastrous start to the season
The Red Devils are currently enduring their worst start to a league season in 40 years.
Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table, having collected just six points from their opening six fixtures.
The mounting pressure has already sparked serious and ongoing conversations regarding Carrick's job security.
While the club hierarchy reportedly still trusts the 45-year-old, he has quickly become the bookmakers' favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.
What Scholes said
Speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast, Scholes questioned whether Carrick possesses the mental resilience for the crisis.
The 51-year-old suggested the manager might already be hoping for a lucrative severance package.
"Michael did okay in Middlesbrough with what he had. I think Middlesbrough were probably expecting more with the budget they had," Scholes noted, questioning Carrick's overall managerial impact.
"There's a bit of me when you look at Michael because I know him... Michael's a nice lad."
"Is there a bit of him that's thinking, 'Get me out of here. Get me out of here, I'll take a few quid.'"
Scholes questions Man Uninted board
Scholes also weighed in on the rumours linking Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to the Old Trafford hot seat.
While praising Hurzeler's impressive start on the south coast, Scholes warned that managing Manchester United is an entirely different beast.
"He's done great. He looks the real deal, but again, Man United is different," Scholes explained.
"The scrutiny is on you every single week. If Brighton didn't win a game for the next 10 games, nobody would really be that bothered."
"The one thing that someone like Hurzeler has got over Michael is that he's done a body of work in the Premier League."
Despite his doubts about Carrick's mindset, Scholes ultimately directed his frustration at the Manchester United boardroom.
He argued that the constant cycle of sacking managers has completely destabilised the club.
"We've been here for the last three years. We look like it looks like or the sound it sounds like, they're going to change the manager again," Scholes lamented.
"How can we keep doing this? We're back to square one after six games of the season."
"When do you stop sacking managers and start blaming people above, the people who are possibly buying the players, the people who are pointing at Michael?"