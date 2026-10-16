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NPFL Preview: Disastrous winless streaks ignite panic ahead of history-making Friday night showdown

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 15:06 - 16 October 2026
Total panic and extreme desperation take over the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as four pathetic away-day failures fight to break a humiliating zero-point curse in a crazy, decisive Week 9 campaign.
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For four historical heavyweights in the NPFL, traveling out of their home states has officially become a complete horror movie this season. 

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Kwara United, Ranchers Bees, Bendel Insurance, and Shooting Stars are entering Week 9 in a state of utter shame, having failed to pick up a single solitary point on the road so far this season. 

Their traveling bags are packed with nothing but heavy defeats, leaving their furious fans demanding immediate answers.

This weekend, the ultimate pressure cooker explodes as the league introduces historic Friday night football to see who can finally break this embarrassing away-day jinx.

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Friday Night Bloodbath: Winless Shooting Stars host collapsing Ranchers Bees in Ibadan

The explosive Week 9 action kicks off tonight under the bright stadium floodlights at the iconic Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan. 

In an absolute must-win Friday night clash, Shooting Stars host fellow traveling disasters Ranchers Bees in a game where a draw is a total failure for both managers.

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Shooting Stars celebrate! (Photo Credit: Abide Image)
Shooting Stars celebrate! (Photo Credit: Abide Image)

Shooting Stars are currently enduring a horrific run of form, going completely winless in their last five consecutive matches, with three devastating defeats tearing their squad morale apart.

Ranchers Bees will hope for a first away win this season in Ibadan.
Ranchers Bees will hope for a first away win this season in Ibadan.

Because both teams are desperate to run away from the early relegation ghost, tonight's battle will be a brutal, no-nonsense war where the losers will be heavily booed off the pitch by the vocal Ibadan crowd.

The Ilorin Curse: Kwara United face their worst nightmare against confident Abia Warriors

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On Saturday afternoon, the drama moves swiftly to Ilorin, where an anxious Kwara United will host a highly confident Abia Warriors side. 

The Harmony Boys are desperately hunting for a redemption song after being ruthlessly beaten and humiliated by newly promoted Ikorodu City in Lagos last weekend.

Kwara United in the NPFL. Photo Credit - @BigMarshall10 / X

But history shows that Kwara United are walking straight into a lion's den on their own home turf:

  • The Unbeaten Streak: Abia Warriors arrive in Ilorin boasting an incredible, dominant five-match unbeaten run against Kwara United.

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  • The Last Visit: The last time the Warriors visited Ilorin, they snatched all three points with absolute ease, leaving the home fans in tears.

While the Umuahia-based Warriors are currently winless in their last two matches, their past dominance in Ilorin means they are heading into this match with maximum arrogance, ready to pile more misery on Kwara United's technical crew.

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Emergency Breathing Room: Why Bendel Insurance are celebrating a lucky escape

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Meanwhile, the fourth team on the away-day hall of shame, Bendel Insurance, can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief this weekend. The Benin Arsenal are currently licking deep wounds after suffering a painful away defeat at the hands of Sporting Lagos.

Ordinarily, they were scheduled to face reigning champions Enugu Rangers in a highly dangerous fixture. However, the League has officially announced that the match has been completely rescheduled due to Rangers' key CAF Champions League continental engagements.

Bendel Insurance are free this weekend.
Bendel Insurance are free this weekend.

Insurance have been handed a lucky, much-needed break to sit at home, fix their broken tactical transition defense, and pray their strikers find their scoring boots before their next away trip turns into another total disaster.

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