Petr Cech: Remembering Chelsea legend’s near-fatal collision 20 years on

Petr Cech has reflected on the life-threatening head injury he suffered against Reading two decades ago, paying tribute to the medical professionals who saved his life and allowed him to continue playing football.

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The former Chelsea goalkeeper also revisited the incident’s lasting impact on English football, which prompted changes to medical safety procedures across the Premier League and left him with the protective helmet that became his trademark.

Cech revisits the collision that nearly ended his life

The incident occurred on 14 October 2006, just seconds into Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Reading at the Madejski Stadium. Cech, then 24 and a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s dominant side, suffered a depressed skull fracture following a collision with Reading midfielder Stephen Hunt.

The goalkeeper received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being rushed to the Radcliffe Infirmary’s specialist neurosurgical unit in Oxford. His recovery raised serious questions about whether he would ever return to professional football.

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Ultimately, Cech overcame the injury and resumed his career wearing protective headgear, which became one of the most recognisable features of his playing days.

Marking the anniversary on social media, the former Czechia international reflected on how the experience changed his life.

“Yesterday it was 20 years since the 'famous' Reading away game,” Cech wrote. “I kept this post for today as everyone seemed to be talking about it yesterday.

“It is undeniably the day that greatly impacted the Premier League, football fans, my closest and of course myself. After 20 years there are many ways to look at it but let's put the whole story into perspective.”

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Cech admitted that his recovery was difficult, with moments when he doubted whether he would ever play again. However, he said the ordeal ultimately taught him valuable lessons about life and football.

How Cech’s injury changed Premier League safety

The collision had consequences beyond Cech’s personal recovery, prompting greater scrutiny of medical arrangements at Premier League matches.

The time it took to get the injured goalkeeper to specialist hospital care contributed to a review of football’s medical safety procedures. The introduction of paramedics at Premier League matches became part of the lasting legacy of the incident, helping improve emergency responses and potentially saving lives.

Cech acknowledged the significance of those changes, noting how the protective helmet became a defining part of his return to football.

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“The iconic helmet was born. The Premier League changed the rules around the player's medical safety and the paramedics were present attended every game ever since (and saved many lives in the process),” he said.

The experience also influenced his approach to life away from the pitch. Cech embraced cognitive brain training and breathing exercises while pursuing educational qualifications to prepare for retirement from professional football.

Rather than allowing the injury to define his career solely through its dangers, he came to view it as a turning point that reshaped his priorities and appreciation for the game.

Chelsea legend thanks doctors and makes peace with Hunt

Cech reserved particular gratitude for the medical personnel who treated him in Oxford, recognising that their work gave him the opportunity to return to football and build a life beyond it.

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“To conclude my thoughts, I would like to say thank you again to the medical teams and the Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for giving me the chance to live and allowing me to carry on playing the game I loved, break some records and made millions of fans happy through winning trophies.. and the most precious part - I could become a father,” he wrote.

Despite the severity of the collision, Cech has also made peace with Hunt, the former Reading winger involved in the incident. The pair later shared an embrace during a match at Stamford Bridge, bringing an end to the lingering controversy surrounding the challenge.

Cech explained that they had agreed to move forward without repeatedly revisiting the episode, saying, “We agreed not to talk about it too much and leave it behind us.. we keep the word,” he confirmed.