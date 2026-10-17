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It’s harsh – Angry fans blast Super Falcons coach Eguavoen for not playing England-born star against Comoros

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:14 - 17 October 2026
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A massive social media war has erupted online as angry Nigerian football fans heavily attack interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen for ruthlessly freezing out newly invited English-born defender Favour Omenazu on the bench.
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A day that was supposed to be filled with pure international glory has uncharacteristically devolved into a toxic arena of fan outrage and public condemnation for the Super Falcons coaching crew.

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Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen is facing a backlash from furious Nigerians after failing to hand highly-rated MK Dons captain Favour Omenazu her senior international debut during Nigeria’s 7-0 aggregate slaughter of Comoros.

The talented 24-year-old defensive rock was flying high after receiving her historic maiden invitation to the African giants, added to the squad late as an emergency reinforcement for the double-header Olympic qualifiers.

Yet, despite the Super Falcons commanding an unassailable lead on the pitch and coasting to an emphatic 5-0 victory in the second leg in Ikenne, Eguavoen left the overseas-based star completely stranded on the bench as an unused substitute, refusing to give her even a single minute of game time.

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MK Don's skipper Favour Omenazu during the camping.
MK Don's skipper Favour Omenazu during the camping.

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‘Couldn't he give her even 2 minutes?’ – Angry fans tear into Eguavoen’s ruthless tactical snub

The internet exploded into absolute fury immediately after the final whistle, with local supporters accusing the technical crew of bringing overseas players down to Nigeria just to warm the bench and waste their club's momentum.

"Considering the scoreline, it’s quite harsh that Eguavoen didn’t give her any minutes, not even just 5 minutes!" one frustrated supporter yelled on social media.

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Another fan questioned the entire scouting process of the national team, writing: "I am deeply surprised too. We fans always want to see newly invited players on the pitch to see their performance. It is the exact same treatment they gave Chioma Okafor since then nothing. Why even invite them if you won't use them?"

However, a faction of critics brutally backed Eguavoen's tactical cold shoulder, with one fan arguing: "She was not even in the main matchday squad for the first leg. She is probably just below the Super Falcons' elite level."

READ ALSO: LA 2028: ‘My spirits are high’ – Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade drops emotional bombshell after horrific injury scare against Comoros

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‘We can't wait to have her back’ – MK Dons release classy statement to rescue broken star

While the toxic arguments continue to divide Nigerian football fans, Omenazu’s English club, Milton Keynes Dons, moved swiftly to protect their captain’s mental state, releasing an official statement to celebrate her historic national recognition.

"A proud moment for our community, our city, and our club," the English side shared proudly via their media platforms. "#MKDonsWomen’s captain, Favour Omenazu, may not have had her moment on the pitch, but her national team call-up remains an achievement worth celebrating. Everyone at Milton Keynes Dons is incredibly proud of Favour’s remarkable accomplishment and we can’t wait to have her back with us!"

Omenazu was not used by Egauvoen during the games.
Omenazu was not used by Egauvoen during the games.
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Eguavoen's refusal to test the foreign-born defender has left locals highly critical, especially with a brutal and dangerous next-round qualifying war against Morocco's lethal Atlas Lionesses coming right up.

They argue that expanding squad depth during comfortable games against low-ranked teams like Comoros is a basic necessity, and freezing out a natural club captain like Omenazu could severely damage the team's ability to attract future dual-nationality talents.

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