Forgotten Super Eagles star Boniface handed lifeline to save his career at Leverkusen

Victor Boniface could make his Bayer Leverkusen return against Freiburg as injuries to Terrier and Kofane hand the Super Eagles striker a fresh lifeline

Victor Boniface has been handed a potential lifeline at Bayer Leverkusen after head coach Carles Martínez confirmed the Nigerian striker is in contention to face Freiburg on Sunday.

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The 25-year-old has struggled for opportunities since returning from his loan spell at Werder Bremen, but injuries to Martin Terrier and Christian Kofane could open the door for him to revive his fortunes at the BayArena.

Boniface handed chance amid Leverkusen injury crisis

Boniface has endured a frustrating start to the campaign, featuring in just one match since returning to Leverkusen. His only appearance came in the opening game of the season against SV Elversberg, when he entered as a second-half substitute and played just five minutes in a 3-2 away defeat.

The Super Eagles forward has consequently found himself on the fringes of the squad, with his lack of playing time raising questions about his future at the German club. His frustration reportedly boiled over during Leverkusen’s previous match against Mainz, when he stormed into the dressing room after remaining on the bench throughout the contest.

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However, the injuries to Terrier and Kofane have created an opening for the Nigerian, who could now receive another opportunity to demonstrate his value to the team. Speaking ahead of Sunday's encounter, Martínez confirmed that Boniface remains an option in attack despite his limited involvement this season.

“We still have Patrik (Schick) and Boni (Victor Boniface) up front,” Martínez told journalists during his press conference.

Super Eagles striker faces crucial opportunity

With Leverkusen dealing with injuries in their forward line, Boniface will hope to turn his potential involvement against Freiburg into a fresh start. Martínez also suggested that the club had several attacking alternatives available, meaning the Nigerian will still need to convince the manager that he deserves a more prominent role.

“Besides, these days there are other ways to get by. We have a wide range of attacking players in the squad,” the Leverkusen coach added.

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Boniface previously impressed during his first spell at Leverkusen, but his current situation leaves him needing to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way. The Freiburg fixture could therefore prove significant for the former Union Saint-Gilloise striker as he attempts to work his way back into the manager’s plans.