Super Eagles star Arokodare compared to 3-time Ballon d'Or winner

Ajax legend Frank de Boer reacts to Tolu Arokodare being compared to Marco van Basten and Patrick Kluivert following his impressive start in Amsterdam

Ajax Amsterdam legend Frank de Boer has urged patience with Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare despite comparisons with Dutch greats Marco van Basten and Patrick Kluivert.

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The Nigerian forward has made an encouraging start to life in Amsterdam, recording seven goals and two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

De Boer explains Arokodare comparisons

Arokodare joined Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal that includes an option to buy, following a difficult spell in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has quickly made an impression in the Netherlands, delivering impressive numbers despite starting only six of his 11 appearances for the Eredivisie giants.

His performances have drawn comparisons with former Ajax strikers Van Basten and Kluivert, two iconic figures whose achievements have left a lasting mark on Dutch football. Van Basten won the Ballon d'Or three times, in 1988, 1989 and 1992, while Kluivert enjoyed a distinguished career that included winning the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995.

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De Boer, who knows the demands of playing for the Amsterdam club, believes Arokodare has shown enough technical quality to justify the excitement surrounding him. Speaking to Ziggo Sport, via Ajax Showtime, the former Netherlands international acknowledged the comparisons while cautioning against placing excessive expectations on the Nigerian striker too early.

"We are used to comparing a striker to Van Basten and Kluivert, but I have also seen a few times that he is technically gifted and that you can make very good use of him. I have seen some great things. So just let him play," De Boer said.

Ajax urged to maximise Arokodare's strengths

De Boer also believes Ajax can get more out of Arokodare by supplying him with crosses from the flanks, allowing the forward to use his qualities in the penalty area.

The striker played the full 90 minutes in Thursday's UEFA Conference League meeting with HNK Hajduk Split in Croatia but failed to add to his goal tally.

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With his early contributions offering encouragement, Arokodare will hope to maintain his momentum and establish himself as a regular starter.