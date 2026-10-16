'We bought him for a reason' – Lampard tips Super Eagles star to shine

Frank Lampard backs Taiwo Awoniyi to make an impact for Coventry City against Tottenham after the Nigeria striker served his three-match suspension

Frank Lampard has backed Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi to make an impact for Coventry City after confirming the striker is available for selection against Tottenham Hotspur.

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The former Chelsea midfielder believes the forward can still play an important role in his plans, although Awoniyi faces increased competition after his suspension coincided with a turnaround in Coventry’s Premier League fortunes.

Lampard backs Awoniyi after suspension

Awoniyi is available again after serving a three-match suspension for violent conduct following his dismissal against Brighton on September 13.

Referee Tony Harrington sent off the Super Eagles striker after he caught Brighton defender Maxim De Cuyper in the face with a raised elbow during an aerial challenge. The incident forced Awoniyi to miss Coventry’s subsequent fixtures against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

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The Nigerian had been performing well before the dismissal, according to Lampard, who believes the forward can still contribute significantly as Coventry look to establish themselves in the Premier League.

“Taiwo has missed his three games, he's back in, we bought him for a reason. I think he was doing pretty well before the red card and missing the games,” Lampard told reporters.

The manager’s comments suggest Awoniyi remains firmly in his plans, even as he prepares to make a difficult decision over his starting striker for the trip to north London.

Awoniyi faces competition after Coventry revival

While Awoniyi was sidelined, Coventry managed to turn their early-season struggles around, recording successive Premier League victories after losing each of their opening four matches.

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Sidiki Cherif has strengthened his case for a regular starting role, impressing on his full Premier League debut by winning a penalty and scoring. His performances have given Lampard a selection dilemma ahead of the meeting with Tottenham.

The Coventry manager welcomed the competition, stressing that teams need multiple forwards capable of contributing goals and fulfilling different responsibilities across the pitch.

“It's good competition in a critical area of the pitch,” Lampard said. “If you want to try and do well in this league or stay in this league and progress in this league, you have to be able to have strikers that can do the all-round striker job but also score your goals.”

He added that the demands of the Premier League require forwards to challenge and support one another rather than rely on a single player, saying, “You need with the rigours of this league to push each other, back each other and be there, there’s nothing better.”