Man City star forward out for TWO MONTHS to hand Arsenal title boost
The Ghana international suffered a knee problem late in City’s 3-2 win over Ipswich on Saturday after coming on as a 77th-minute substitute.
Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the extent of the issue following scans.
“In the first moment we expected an even worse injury, so we were more worried, but after the scan we feel much better,” Maresca said.
🚨🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo, out due to injury as Manchester City winger could be out of action until mid December. “It will be probably two months”, confirms Enzo Maresca. https://t.co/NgMS4zcHzS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2026
“It is not so big like we expected. It could be eight weeks. Now the most important thing is to recover it. When he is back, probably around December, we will have a new player.”
Semenyo has been in strong form this season with two goals and three assists in seven Premier League appearances.
His absence will be felt across a busy period that includes several key league fixtures and Champions League matches.
City, who are just 3 points clear of Arsenal after 7 Premier League games played, host AEK in the Champions League before a trip to Villa Park at the weekend in what should be a tricky fixture.