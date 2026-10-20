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Man City star forward out for TWO MONTHS to hand Arsenal title boost

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:29 - 20 October 2026
Manchester City have been dealt a significant injury blow with Antoine Semenyo ruled out for around eight weeks, handing Arsenal a timely boost in the Premier League title race.
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The Ghana international suffered a knee problem late in City’s 3-2 win over Ipswich on Saturday after coming on as a 77th-minute substitute.

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Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the extent of the issue following scans.

“In the first moment we expected an even worse injury, so we were more worried, but after the scan we feel much better,” Maresca said.

“It is not so big like we expected. It could be eight weeks. Now the most important thing is to recover it. When he is back, probably around December, we will have a new player.”

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Man City forward Antoine Semenyo | IMAGO

Semenyo has been in strong form this season with two goals and three assists in seven Premier League appearances.

His absence will be felt across a busy period that includes several key league fixtures and Champions League matches.

City, who are just 3 points clear of Arsenal after 7 Premier League games played, host AEK in the Champions League before a trip to Villa Park at the weekend in what should be a tricky fixture.

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