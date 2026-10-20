Okocha reveals interesting fact about ‘Jay Jay’ — I am still paying for the name
Okocha, one of Africa's greatest ever players, is widely and fondly known as Jay Jay, but many fans have no idea where the name came from.
Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, the former Nigeria captain explained that the moniker began in his childhood neighbourhood in Enugu, where several boys shared the name Austin, a common shortening of Augustine.
“It started in the neighbourhood where we grew up. All of us were footballers; we were just playing on the street, and my two brothers played as well.
"We had a few Austins then, so to identify which Austin was which, they started calling me Austin Jay-Jay’s brother. From there, Jay-Jay stuck,” Okocha said.
The nickname proved even more useful when he moved to Europe, where many people struggled to pronounce his real name.
“When I travelled, some people struggled to pronounce my name, Augustine, so Jay-Jay was a lot easier.
"I decided to adopt the name and put it in my passport. I still pay royalties to my brother,” he added with a smile.
Okocha described the name as bringing “good omen” and continues to credit his brother for the identity that became synonymous with one of Africa’s greatest footballers throughout a glittering career at clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.