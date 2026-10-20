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Okocha reveals interesting fact about ‘Jay Jay’ — I am still paying for the name

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:39 - 20 October 2026
Jay Jay Okocha was in Munich to watch PSG lift the Champions League.
Jay Jay Okocha || Imago
Super Eagles legend Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha has revealed the surprising origin of his famous nickname.
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Okocha, one of Africa's greatest ever players, is widely and fondly known as Jay Jay, but many fans have no idea where the name came from.

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Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, the former Nigeria captain explained that the moniker began in his childhood neighbourhood in Enugu, where several boys shared the name Austin, a common shortening of Augustine.

Mikel Arteta squaring up against J.J Okocha in the Premier League || Image credit: Imago
Mikel Arteta squaring up against J.J Okocha in the Premier League || Image credit: Imago

“It started in the neighbourhood where we grew up. All of us were footballers; we were just playing on the street, and my two brothers played as well.

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"We had a few Austins then, so to identify which Austin was which, they started calling me Austin Jay-Jay’s brother. From there, Jay-Jay stuck,” Okocha said.

The nickname proved even more useful when he moved to Europe, where many people struggled to pronounce his real name.

“When I travelled, some people struggled to pronounce my name, Augustine, so Jay-Jay was a lot easier.

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"I decided to adopt the name and put it in my passport. I still pay royalties to my brother,” he added with a smile.

Okocha described the name as bringing “good omen” and continues to credit his brother for the identity that became synonymous with one of Africa’s greatest footballers throughout a glittering career at clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.

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